StageOne Ventures Raises $235M And Launches Its Fourth Fund

TEL AVIV, Israel, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Venture Capital firm StageOne Ventures has announced today it has completed raising $235 million towards its fourth fund, which will operate based on a dual model: a primary fund of $150 million to focus on seed investments for early-stage startups, and in parallel an additional $85 million will be used for follow-on investments in the new fund's leading portfolio companies. This brings StageOne's assets under management to $500M.

This new fund will continue investing in Israeli companies with a technological edge at the earliest stages, developing ground-breaking products for the enterprise market. Most of the investors in the new fund are repeat investors from previous StageOne funds, including institutional and private investors from the US, Israel, Europe and Japan.

StageOne has been active for two decades and has invested in over 50 companies to date, including some of Israel's most noted technology companies. All previous funds are ranked in the top quartile of venture capital firms in the world and have consistently demonstrated superior returns compared to both global and local VC firms.

Some of StageOne's recent exits include Epsagon, acquired by Cisco, Avanan, acquired by CheckPoint, Otonomo, which was listed on NASADQ and Apolicy, acquired by Sysdig. StageOne was the first investor in all four companies and was a significant shareholder at the time of exit.

StageOne is led by Yuval Cohen (Founder and Managing Partner), Tal Slobodkin (Managing Partner), Tal Jacobi(Partner and CFO) and Nate (Netanel) Meir, whose promotion to Partner coincided with the launch of the fourth fund. Meir has over a decade's experience with investments, business development and management in the world of VC, global companies and startups.

The investment team also includes two Principals: Nofar Schnider is a graduate of the IDF's elite 8200 unit and is highly experienced in management of software development teams. She is also a co-founder of the NuVC community for young investors. Aviad Ben-Laish, who joined recently, is a veteran of almost a decade at Accenture Ventures and has a wealth of experience in business and innovation strategy.

"Given the massive Israeli technology-companies' successes we saw in the past years, we believe that Israel will produce more global, category-leading technology companies over the next years, and we are preparing accordingly. The new fund will allow us to continue leading early-stage investments and provide entrepreneurs with their initial funding as well as any follow-on investment rounds necessary to build leading companies," said Founder and Managing Partner, Yuval Cohen.

"The launch of our latest fund will help us build on the great momentum we experienced in past years and to continue investing in exceptional entrepreneurs. The expansion of StageOne's investment team will allow us to provide better support to our existing portfolio companies and strengthen our ability to lead new investments," said Managing Partner, Tal Slobodkin.

StageOne Ventures has been investing in exceptional entrepreneurs in Israel and abroad for over two decades, helping them build companies from the idea stage, all the way to exit. The fund focuses on early-stage ventures with innovative technologies that solve complex challenges for the enterprise and B2B markets. The vast majority of investments are made at seed-stage during the companies' formation, and include an allocation of significant reserves for follow-on investments.

