StageIt Launches Program To Support Independent Music Venues Impacted By COVID-19

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, StageIt™- the premier online experience connecting artists and their fans - has announced a new venue program as an extension of its current platform offerings catering to musicians in response to the impact COVID-19 has had on live event spaces, and the music industry as a whole.

For the past 10 years, StageIt has been a safe-haven for performers looking to offer fans intimate experiences through virtual live events on its platform. The announcement of StageIt's venue program extends this pledge in creating an additional lifeline for the famed venues and concert halls that have housed some of the world's most beloved and influential performances of our time. It allows venues to reopen their doors during this unprecedented period of closure as a consequence of the pandemic. While StageIt is not looking to replace the in-person live concert experience, it seeks to offer the venues at the heart of the music industry a bridge, allowing them to generate revenue and support artists' safe return to the stage.

The program allows venues to join the StageIt platform and livestream their shows, with or without an audience present. In addition, StageIt offers state of the art hardware installs, technical training and on site production support for venues that join the program. In keeping with StageIt's model from inception, all shows will be live and never archived, upholding the traditions and the tenets of storied live music venues.

"With the devastating impacts of COVID-19 on the music industry it was evident to us that we could do more to offer support to venues in a direct and impactful way," said StageIt CEO, Stephen White, "We believe that there is nothing more powerful than the intimate experience of a live show and we are confident that our new venue program will allow artists to safely and confidently step back on to the stages they love."

As independent music venues across the country search for interim and long term solutions to recreate the magic of live events at home, StageIt allows venues to offer the intimate music experiences that they are known for, virtually, for not only local fans, but a global audience. In New Orleans, local music establishments such as d.b.a. and Preservation Hall have been quick to join the platform as some of the first venues to offer regular performances and build StageIt into their plans for the future.

"As a local bar and performance venue we were hugely impacted by COVID-19," said Tom Thayer, Owner and Manager of d.b.a. "Partnering with StageIt really afforded us the unique opportunity to present the same artists that fans have come to expect at our club. While we're still in this limbo period of not knowing when we can welcome back our patrons, we are now putting on eight to ten shows per week, generating revenue and welcoming musicians back into our venue."

With upcoming performances from Big Freedia and Tank and The Bangas, this month, Preservation Hall, a historic staple in the heart of the French Quarter, has always been known as a space to break barriers, using music as a bridge to unite people. In joining StageIt, the venue will be able to still maintain the culture and community that it is known and loved for, while providing valuable and unique fan experiences to locals and music lovers worldwide. The ability to support historic venues such as Preservation Hall that have made immense contributions to music and shown great perseverance through challenging times, represents the purpose of StageIt's venue program.

"When Hurricane Katrina hit New Orleans was devastated, but through the power of community and music we were able to put it back together, which is how bounce music became what it is today. With COVID-19 shuttering venues and putting tours on hold, we find ourselves again putting our faith into music and the hope it is known to generate," said Big Freedia. "It has been paramount for artists like myself to find creative ways to continue performing and supporting the music industry. As a New Orleans local being able to perform live from Preservation Hall on StageIt represents the power a community has to persevere and come together while physically apart."

Tickets to Preservation Hall's upcoming live shows go on sale today at stageit.com/preservationhall . Performances will include local New Orleans artists, Big Freedia on October 17 and Tank and The Bangas on October 20, with new shows and participating venues being added over the coming months. Tickets to d.b.a.'s live shows can be found at stageit.com/dbaLIVE .

Additional venues with upcoming performances on StageIt include, The Great American Music Hall in San Francisco, Calif., Casbah Theatre in San Diego, Calif., Roy's Hall in Blairstown, N.J., Temple Live in Fort Smith, Ark., Cervantes' Masterpiece in Denver, Colo., and The 5 Spot in Nashville, Tenn.

Additional shows and venues will be announced at a later date. For more information on StageIt, please visit stageit.com or follow on Instagram , Facebook and Twitter . For more information on how venues can partner with StageIt, please reach out to venues@stageit.com email.

About StageIt™StageIt, the premier online experience connecting artists and their fans, is a web-based livestreaming platform and community. Founded in 2009 for artists, by artists, StageIt is on a mission to enable live intimate experiences, providing a stage for every creator and a front row seat for every fan. As an early industry leader StageIt offers a platform for artists to perform live, interact with fans and monetize shows, while creating unique experiences for fans that are never archived. To learn more visit stageit.com or follow on Instagram , Facebook and Twitter .

