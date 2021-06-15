Staff Zone Is Constructing Lives™

ROSWELL, Ga., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With a summer kick-off, Staff Zone is rolling out its new initiative called Constructing Lives™. This initiative is primarily about four things: opportunity, compassion, purpose and community. Since 2004, Staff Zone has cultivated Best in Class® procedures that bridge workers with jobs. By doing this, they are consistently Constructing Lives™ by bringing economic and social improvements to the people and their communities in which their branches are located.

While the initiative is new, Staff Zone has always positively affected the lives of many. In the words of Amanda Albert, Director of Sales, "Staff Zone takes great pride in having compassion for people and giving them an opportunity and a purpose to want to be better. We strive to provide our workers with a livable wage; not just the minimum wage. This puts them in a position to get back on their feet and get ahead in their lives."

This initiative also comes at a time when there is a world-wide focus on diversity. Staff Zone's new initiative clearly falls in line with this focus. Staff Zone helps construct lives for ALL people by understanding that each individual is unique and has different skill sets and needs. They recognize and encourage individual differences.

While Staff Zone has always considered itself a diverse company, they were recently recognized by Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA) in its list of 2021 Diversity-Owned Staffing Firms. "This was truly an honor to be on this list, as well as other SIA lists in the past, such as the fastest growing list and the list of staffing companies with annual revenue over $100M," says Sherri Harris, CEO.

Staff Zone has an industry leading safety program in place, reflected with superior EMR ratings year after year. This is another way they show how much they care about their workers. Staff Zone is selective in who they partner with for business. COO Sam Harris reiterates this, "We continue to partner with like-minded companies who put safety of the workers above all else. Safety in our company is about one thing; it's knowing that you can go to work and come home safe." Staff Zone's long-standing motto for its workers is "If it's not safe, don't do it!"

