STACR Trust Notes Receive NAIC Price Breakpoints

McLEAN, Va., Sept. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) today announced that all of its STACR ® (Structured Agency Credit Risk) DNA Trust and HQA Trust notes have received National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) price breakpoints for the 2019 filing year.

Freddie Mac engaged NAIC Structured Securities Group (SSG) to evaluate STACR REMIC Trust transactions issued in 2019 and STACR Trust (DNA/HQA) transactions issued in 2018 and 2019 for year-end 2019. The year-end 2019 price breakpoints for both STACR REMIC Trust transactions of 2019 and STACR Trust (DNA/HQA) transactions of 2018 and 2019 are available on our website.

About Freddie Mac Single-Family Credit Risk TransferFreddie Mac's Single-Family Credit Risk Transfer (CRT) programs transfer credit risk away from U.S. taxpayers to global private capital via securities and (re)insurance policies. We created the GSE Single-Family CRT market when we issued our first STACR notes in July 2013. In November 2013, we introduced our ACIS® (Agency Credit Insurance Structure) program. Today, CRT serves as the primary source of private capital investment in residential mortgage credit. For specific STACR and ACIS transaction data, please visit Clarity, our CRT data intelligence portal.

