STACKTV Unlocks Its Biggest Black Friday Deal Yet, Available Now For 99 Cents Per Month For Two Months

For the First Time Ever, 12 of Canada's Most-Watched TV Networks are Available Together, Live and On Demand, for Just 99 Cents Featuring Global, HGTV Canada, Food Network Canada, Showcase, W Network, HISTORY ®, Adult Swim, National Geographic, and More...

For the First Time Ever, 12 of Canada's Most-Watched TV Networks are Available Together, Live and On Demand, for Just 99 Cents Featuring Global, HGTV Canada, Food Network Canada, Showcase, W Network, HISTORY ®, Adult Swim, National Geographic, and More

Offer Available to Eligible Customers Who Sign Up Through Amazon Prime Video Channels from November 23 to November 29

To share this release: https://bit.ly/3HIsubz

TORONTO, Nov. 23, 2021 /CNW/ - STACKTV, Corus Entertainment's premium multi-channel streaming package, announces its biggest deal to date, available now for just 99 cents per month for two months beginning today through November 29 for Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Available to eligible Amazon Prime members through Prime Video Channels, customers who sign up during this time will unlock STACKTV for 99 cents per month for two months - a limited time offer. Restrictions apply. Cancel anytime.

"STACKTV is Canada's premium multi-channel streaming package and for the first time, we're giving Canadians the opportunity to unlock the 12-network bundle for just 99 cents," said Drew Robinson, Vice President, Content Distribution, Corus Entertainment. "STACKTV's library boasts thousands of hours of hit series available live and on demand across all genres, from drama and comedy to reality and family-fun, and we're pleased to deliver a can't-miss deal for customers to enhance their streaming experience."

STACKTV is a portal to hit TV, streaming an exclusive library of scripted and unscripted series from 12 of Canada's favourite networks including Global, HGTV Canada, Food Network Canada, W Network, Showcase, Slice, Adult Swim, National Geographic, HISTORY ®, TELETOON, Treehouse, and YTV.

With 12 beloved networks comes thousands of hours of hit series with something for everyone on STACKTV. The streaming bundle's offering features the latest seasons from binge-worthy comedies and dramas, to guilty pleasure reality, how-to lifestyle shows, and adored family content, all streaming live and on demand.

STREAMING NOW ON STACKTV

Global 's The Equalizer , 9-1-1 , NCIS , NCIS: Hawai'i , FBI: International , New Amsterdam , CSI: Vegas , Survivor , Ghosts , and more.

's , , , , , , , , , and more. Showcase 's Dr. Death , Dr. Death: The Undoctored Story , Dan Brown's The Lost Symbol , 4400 , Batwoman , The Sinner , and Chucky .

's , , , , , , and . HGTV Canada 's Making it Home with Kortney & Kenny , The Nate & Jeremiah Home Project , and Fixer to Fabulous .

's , , and . Food Network Canada 's Top Chef Family Style , The Big Bake: Holiday , Holiday Baking Championship , and Christmas Cookie Challenge .

's , , , and . W Network's biggest holiday celebration ever with Hallmark Channel's Countdown to Christmas featuring over 40 new festive premieres. Plus, an all-new season of Saved by the Bell .

biggest holiday celebration ever with featuring over 40 new festive premieres. Plus, an all-new season of Slice 's Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip , The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City , Vanderpump Rules , and Below Deck .

's , , , and . HISTORY 's The Curse of Oak Island , The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch , and Great Escapes with Morgan Freeman .

's , , and . Fun for the whole family on YTV, Treehouse , and TELETOON with Siwas Dance Pop Revolution , The Croods: Family Tree , Frogger , SpongeBob SquarePants , Kamp Koral : SpongeBob's Under Years , and The Patrick Star Show .

, and with , , , , , and . Plus so much more!

For more information on STACKTV, visit primevideo.com/stacktv. Following the first two months, subscriptions will automatically renew (unless cancelled) at STACKTV's regular subscription price of $12.99 per month (plus applicable taxes).

About Corus Entertainment Inc. Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX: CJR.B) is a leading media and content company that develops and delivers high quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. Engaging audiences since 1999, the company's portfolio of multimedia offerings encompass 33 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a suite of digital and streaming assets, animation software, technology and media services. Corus is an internationally-renowned content creator and distributor through Nelvana, a world class animation studio expert in all formats and Corus Studios, a globally recognized producer of hit scripted and unscripted content. The company also owns innovative full-service social digital agency so.da, lifestyle entertainment company Kin Canada, leading 2D animation software supplier Toon Boom and children's book publishing house, Kids Can Press. Corus' roster of premium brands includes Global Television, W Network, HGTV Canada, Food Network Canada, HISTORY®, Showcase, Adult Swim, National Geographic, Disney Channel Canada, YTV, Global News, Globalnews.ca, Q107, Country 105, and CFOX, along with broadly distributed Canadian streaming platforms STACKTV, Nick+, the Global TV App and Curiouscast. For more information visit www.corusent.com.

SOURCE Corus Entertainment Inc.