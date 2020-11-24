STACKTV Delivers Premium Holiday Programming Tied Up With A Bow

The Multi-Channel Package, Available Through Amazon Prime Video Channels, Is the One Stop Shop for Holiday-Themed Content From Canada's Top Networks Festive Favourites include Hallmark Channel's Countdown to Christmas on W Network, Food Network Canada's...

The Multi-Channel Package, Available Through Amazon Prime Video Channels, Is the One Stop Shop for Holiday-Themed Content From Canada's Top Networks

Festive Favourites include Hallmark Channel's Countdown to Christmas on W Network, Food Network Canada's Holiday Baking Championship, YTV's Merry Everything, and SNL's Christmas Special on Global

TORONTO, Nov. 24, 2020 /CNW/ - This season, unwrap the gift of unlimited holiday viewing with a variety of new festive programming on STACKTV. Boasting 12 of Canada's most beloved networks including W Network, Food Network Canada, YTV and Global, the Corus-owned streaming service has everything on a viewer's wish list, whether it's binge-worthy comedy or drama, guilty pleasure reality, how-to lifestyle shows, the best kids content, or seasonal specials. With thousands of hit shows live and on demand, there is snow place like STACKTV for non-stop entertainment magic this holiday season! Plus, as a special Black Friday promotion, eligible Amazon Prime members that subscribe to STACKTV through Prime Video Channels between Monday, November 23 and Monday, November 30 get 50% off the first three months (unless cancelled).

STACKTV subscribers have full access to W Network, Canada's official home for the holidays. Hallmark Channel's Countdown to Christmas on W Network, which kicked off on November 1 and runs until January 1, includes 39new exclusive premieres this season, alongside a long list of returning favourites, for close to 1500 hours of holiday cheer over two months. Stream at any time for feel-good stories and familiar Hallmark Channel family faces including Lacey Chabert, Tamera Mowry, Matthew Davies, Autumn Reeser, Janel Parrish, and many more.

Food Network Canadais STACKTV's most delicious destination for the holiday season. Delve into Season 7 of Holiday Baking Championship , with new episodes dropping every Monday at 9 p.m. ET, and watch as eight amateur bakers prove their abilities in front of tough-love judges. The celebration of sweetness continues with new episodes of Christmas Cookie Challenge on Sundays at 9 p.m. ET and Buddy vs. Christmas on Mondays at 10 p.m. ET.

It's the merriest time of year on YTV! Find YTV's Merry Everything programming on STACKTV for around-the-clock joy, beginning December 5 until December 27. This year's lineup is filled with holiday movies and specials available to watch live or stream any time, all in one jolly place, including winter-themed episodes of SpongeBob Squarepants, The Loud House and Casagrandes. From December 7-12, tune-in for a week of Top Elf Season 2, where for the second time in history, Santa transports 7 extraordinary Elf-testants to the North Pole to compete for the title of Top Elf, with guest stars including Jay Pharaoh, Tori Kelly and Jojo Siwa. Plus, on December 11 at 6 p.m. ET, Nickelodeon delivers cheer with The All Star Nickmas Spectacular including star-studded appearances and musical performances by That Girl Lay Lay, Ne-Yo and JoJo Siwa as Nickelodeon star Lex Lumpkin journeys to the North Pole to meet Santa Claus before the biggest show of the year.

Also sliding down the STACKTV chimney is holiday programming on Global, including one-hour special 2 020 Greatest Holiday Commercials Countdown, available to stream on Saturday, December 12 at 8 p.m. ET. Then the following weekend, the annual SNL Christmas Special 2020 delivers the laughs on Saturday, December 19 at 8 p.m. ET.

STACKTV is available through Amazon Prime Video Channels for $12.99 per month.

