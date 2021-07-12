Stackk Releases White Label Digital Experience Platform Exclusively For Agencies

SAN FRANCISCO, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stackk is pleased to announce the official launch of its White Label platform that has been built specifically for agencies looking to deliver superior digital experiences to their customers. The platform comes equipped with managed WordPress and integrated marketing suite powered by Mautic, making it possible for agencies to help their customers manage content and digital experiences all in one place. Agencies also have the opportunity to serve customers with their own branding because the platform features White Label branding and have been built on open source.

Stackk offers a plethora of user-friendly features including, but not limited to

White Label: Designed to create, manage and deliver multi-channel personalized digital experiences for agencies.

Managed WordPress: All technical aspects of running WordPress is managed by Stackk.

Open Source: Built on open source, the software is affordable and easier for agencies to learn and use.

Marketing Automation: Design customer journeys and deliver targeted messaging through the customer lifecycle.

Personalized communication channels such as email, SMS and browser notifications based on the behavior of each customer.

The only White Label platform of its kind in the market, Stackk promises to be a game changer for agencies. Despite its state-of-the-art features, this agency software is affordable because it is built on open source. Agencies have numerous monthly as well as yearly plans to choose from, with the basic plan available absolutely free of charge.

"In today's digital world, delivering a website alone is no longer enough as agencies also need to deliver world class digital experiences to their customers. Until now, this has been an expensive affair, costing thousands of dollars per month. We created Stackk with the goal of making it easy and affordable for agencies to deliver digital experiences," said Ravi Babu, the CEO of Stackk.

To enjoy unparalleled digital experience, agencies are invited to visit https://www.stackk.com/

About Stackk: Stackk is a White Label digital experience platform for agencies. It is built on top of open source WordPress, Mautic and on AWS Cloud. This ensures that user data always remains open source compatible and user infrastructure runs on cutting-edge technology that delivers high performance at cloud scale.

Media contact: Ravi Babu 314179@email4pr.com +1-415-429-3847

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stackk-releases-white-label-digital-experience-platform-exclusively-for-agencies-301331490.html

SOURCE Stackk