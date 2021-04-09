Stack Modular And Bird Construction Leverage Strategic Partnership To Secure A First-Place Award For Iqaluit's 100 Percent Inuit-Owned Hotel And Conference Centre

MISSISSAUGA, ON, April 9, 2021 /CNW/ - Stack Modular (Stack) and Bird Construction (Bird) are pleased to announce they have been recognized with a first-place award from the Modular Building Institute for "Permanent Modular Hotel Over 10,000 sq.

MISSISSAUGA, ON, April 9, 2021 /CNW/ - Stack Modular (Stack) and Bird Construction (Bird) are pleased to announce they have been recognized with a first-place award from the Modular Building Institute for "Permanent Modular Hotel Over 10,000 sq.ft." for their work on the Aqsarniit Hotel and Conference Centre. The award-winning property is owned by the Qikiqtaaluck Business Development Corporation, a wholly Inuit-owned development corporation. This full-service energy-efficient hotel is 100 percent Inuit-owned and equipped with 94 rooms, a 5,000 sq.ft. (465-square-metre) conference centre, lounge, restaurant, gym, spa, and commercial space. This important build marks a significant milestone for Stack and Bird, completing their first project as partners, and delivering a sophisticated turnkey modular construction solution with an integrated conventional build.

"It was exciting to see our first project come to life alongside our partner, Bird. Being recognized on a global scale through this prestigious award signifies our unique value offering," said Stack CEO, Jim Dunn. "Our modular solution significantly reduced the cost of a site-built budget and reduced the total schedule, which supported an attractive ROI projection for our client."

"Everything from the steel frame to the internal fixtures was pre-fabricated in the Canadian-owned advanced manufacturing facilities, and shipped to the worksite," said Graham Finch, Principal and Senior Building Science Specialist at RDH Building Science, an international engineering firm dedicated to making buildings better. "On the site, the completed hotel was assembled in just nine days, making it incredibly efficient when compared to other building methods."

Off-site modular construction allowed the team to mitigate the risk of weather delays by completing 80% of the hotel suites' construction in Stack's manufacturing facilities, instead of onsite. Despite the offsite components, local community engagement was a key priority for Stack and Bird. Site construction was supported by a local work force for the execution of the ground floor area, conference centre, and exterior building envelope. The hotel will continue to deliver local benefits to the community through permanent, long-term, local employment.

Inspired by Inuit culture, the design is an asymmetrical structure clad with LED-illuminated glass and steel that pays homage to the Northern Lights, captivating the imaginations of locals and visitors alike. One of the more challenging components of the build was engineering it to meet the highest energy efficiency standards in one of the world's coldest climates. Stack and Bird designed the structure with outboard insulation that optimizes thermal performance and assists in creating an energy-efficient building envelope that is not only environmentally friendly, but also reduces annual energy costs by about 10%, another substantial benefit for the owner.

"Our vision is simple. We want to solve common industry challenges," said Dunn. "Through our flexible overhead model, and ability to complete most of the work in a factory-like setting while concurrently completing site-built components, we can reduce exposure to market risks and enable better quality-control mechanisms."

Stack's buildings are designed with the same high-quality materials as traditional construction and are engineered to meet the same building code and architectural specifications. Once assembled, they are virtually indistinguishable from conventional construction.

As the North American construction sector continues to face skilled labour challenges and rising costs, Stack and Bird are providing the industry with alternative solutions by leveraging rapid delivery, and modular construction for hospitality, student and senior residences, long-term care facilities, mid to high-rise multi-family residential apartments, and workforce accommodations.

"This hotel is a great example of an innovative, socially, and environmentally responsible build, incorporating local labour, constructing with a low waste method, and delivering a highly energy efficient solution," said Teri McKibbon, President and CEO of Bird, whose company has been recognized as one of Canada's leading builders for over 100 years. "The completion of this project is just the first of many that demonstrate our turnkey modular builds can rival the most advanced onsite projects without compromise."

About Stack ModularStack Modular is a design-build structural steel modular manufacturer that builds across the USA and Canada. Stack is focused on the multi-family, hospitality, resource, and student and senior housing sectors. With their global supply chain, logistics platform, and the ability to build to 40 storeys and beyond, the company is focused on helping clients leverage the advantages of combining conventional and modular methods of construction. Stack also provides clients with pre-construction services that include design assist, supply chain, logistics, and general contracting modular set-and-install consulting. Stack's 12 years of modular experience, combined with Bird Construction's 100 years of experience, ensures the delivery of local code compliant modules with stakeholder assurance that projects will be executed successfully and safely. www.stackmodular.com

About Bird ConstructionBird (TSX:BDT) is a leading Canadian construction company operating from coast-to-coast and servicing all of Canada's major markets. Bird provides a comprehensive range of construction services from new construction for industrial, commercial, and institutional markets; to industrial maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) services, heavy civil construction and contract surface mining; as well as vertical infrastructure including, electrical, mechanical, and specialty trades. For over 100 years, Bird has been a people-focused company with an unwavering commitment to safety and a high level of service that provides long-term value for all stakeholders. www.bird.ca

