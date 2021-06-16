Stack Capital Virtually Opens The Market

TORONTO, June 16, 2021 /CNW/ - Jeff Parks, Chief Executive Officer, Stack Capital Group Inc., ("Stack Capital") (TSX: STCK), and his team joined David Chelich, Sector Head, Global Energy and Diversified Industries, TMX Group, to celebrate the company's new listing on Toronto Stock Exchange and open the market.

The core mission at Stack Capital Group Inc. is to democratize access into some of the world's most attractive, late-stage, pre-IPO businesses. At the same time, Stack has been designed to eliminate the traditional barriers to entry into the private equity asset class. Through Stack, any investor in Canada, regardless of size, can now participate in the growth of a diversified portfolio of late-stage, private company disruptors. In addition, shareholders gain the liquidity associated with a publicly-listed entity. For more information please visit: www.stackcapitalgroup.com .

Date: Wednesday June 16, 2021 Time: 9:00am - 9:30am Place: Virtually Broadcast

SOURCE Toronto Stock Exchange