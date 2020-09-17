Stability Cannabis Voted "Best Cannabis Retail Store" In Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY, Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Stability Cannabis, one of Oklahoma's largest cultivators and distributors of medical marijuana, has been voted "Best Cannabis Retail Store" by readers of the Oklahoman for 2020.

The statewide competition held annually by the Oklahoman allows readers to nominate various businesses in May of 2020. Companies receiving the most nominations move to a final voting round which concluded in August of 2020. Winners were announced at a virtual award show featuring comedian and host of the Late Late Show, James Corden.

"Stability Cannabis is honored to be voted the best cannabis retail store in Oklahoma! We are especially proud of all our dispensary employees who create the most welcoming and supportive atmosphere for patients in the entire state," said chief executive officer Denver Kitch.

Stability opened the 4,000 square foot cannabis superstore in January 2020 and has served patients from 72 of Oklahoma's 77 counties. "The fact that patients have driven more than 5 hours round trip to visit Stability Cannabis tells us we are creating something special," added chief operating officer David Lewis.

Stability Cannabis is located at 1043 South Meridian in Oklahoma City and is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week and features more than 250 products.

About Stability CannabisOklahoma City based Stability Cannabis operates one of the largest indoor cannabis cultivation, processing and retail operations in Oklahoma with a 90,000 sq. ft. footprint. Stability provides a diverse array of award-winning cannabis products to retail dispensaries and processors, as well as operating one of Oklahoma's largest dispensaries. Learn more at StabilityCannabis.com.

