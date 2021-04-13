ST Math And MIND Research Institute CEO Brett Woudenberg Named 2021 EdTech Awards Finalists

IRVINE, Calif., April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MIND Research Institute's ST Math®, currently used by more than 1.3 million students, has been named a 2021 Cool Tool Award finalist in the Math Solution and New Product categories by EdTech Digest.

"The worldwide pandemic put education and training to the test, but remote learning and working—in many unexpected ways—ultimately brought us closer," said Victor Rivero, Editor-in-Chief of EdTech Digest. "Leaders and innovators with their tools and techniques worked hard to keep the learning world connected to knowledge and each other."

ST Math is a PreK-8 visual instructional program that leverages the brain's innate spatial-temporal reasoning ability to solve mathematical problems. ST Math's unique, patented approach provides students with equitable access to learning through challenging puzzles, non-routine problem solving, and informative feedback.

In addition to accolades for ST Math, MIND's CEO Brett Woudenberg has been named a 2021 Leadership Award finalist in the Founder/CEO category of the awards program. Woudenberg is being recognized for keeping students' educational needs at the forefront of all decision-making during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"This year more than ever, we are so appreciative to be recognized by EdTech Digest," said Woudenberg. "Throughout the pandemic, we have ensured that as many students as possible continue their math learning with the support of ST Math. I am proud of the team at MIND that has helped meet the tremendous need of students, educators, and families to make learning happen and move our mission forward."

ST Math has been proven effective while distance learning, in the classroom, or at home. By design, it's just as powerful a learning tool outside the classroom as it is inside of it.

ST Math's nationwide effectiveness study meets What Works Clearinghouse QE and ESSA Tier 2 design requirements, and the program has won numerous awards. ST Math has also twice earned product certifications from Digital Promise for research-based design and learner variability.

About MIND Research Institute MIND Research Institute is a neuroscience and education social impact organization dedicated to ensuring that all students are mathematically equipped to solve the world's most challenging problems. MIND is the creator of ST Math. Visit mindresearch.org to learn more.

