ST Math And Fairfax County Public Schools Partner To Bring Meaningful Math Learning To Virginia Students

FALLS CHURCH, Va., Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MIND Research Institute (MIND) has announced a partnership with Fairfax County Public Schools (FCPS) to bring ST Math® , MIND's patented approach to math instruction, to the largest public school system in Virginia, as well as the largest public school system in the Baltimore-Washington Metropolitan Area. The partnership will keep meaningful math learning happening for tens of thousands of students across 227 elementary campuses.

"When we implemented ST Math, we saw how the program's visual approach made a difference for our students and educators," said Dr. Amy Hunter, K-12 Mathematics Coordinator at FCPS. "We are grateful for the support from Arconic Foundation and for our continued partnership with MIND."

In the 2019-20 school year, Arconic Foundation provided a $350,000 grant that enabled seven Fairfax schools to implement ST Math for three years. Arconic Foundation supports education programs that provide skill-building learning experiences. Due to the success of the implementation, Fairfax decided to bring ST Math district-wide for this school year.

"We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Fairfax County Public Schools on this scale," said Brett Woudenberg, CEO of MIND. "This year more than ever, I am pleased that ST Math will be able to bring a high-quality learning experience that will help to ensure Virginia students deeply understand math whether they're at home or in the classroom."

ST Math's nationwide effectiveness study meets What Works Clearinghouse QE and ESSA Tier 2 design requirements and has won numerous awards, including a 2020 Tech Edvocate Award for Best Math App. ST Math was also in the first cohort of programs to be recognized by Digital Promise for their research-based design product certification.

To learn more about ST Math and its impact, visit stmath.com .

About MIND Research InstituteMIND Research Institute is a neuroscience and education social impact organization dedicated to ensuring that all students are mathematically equipped to solve the world's most challenging problems. MIND is the creator of ST Math®, a PreK-8 visual instructional program that leverages the brain's innate spatial-temporal reasoning ability to solve mathematical problems. ST Math's unique, patented approach provides students with equitable access to learning through challenging puzzles, non-routine problem solving, and informative feedback. Visit mindresearch.org .

