St. Louis Election Saw Major Effort By Pro-Police Group

ST. LOUIS, April 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In the days leading up to Tuesday's mayoral election in St. Louis, a major effort was made to influence voters in support of our police officers.

The United Police Fund, a national pro-police organization made almost 600,000 voter contacts by phone, text, and email on issues in support of law enforcement and crime prevention, and in opposition to the movement to "Defund the Police."

"Crime, violence, and lawlessness are out of control in St. Louis, and this poses a danger to the entire Greater St. Louis region," read one of the emails send out by the group. "Every day, our brave police officers put their lives on the line to protect us, our families, and our communities. Yet, just when we need our police the most, extremists are promoting an aggressive anti-police movement…."

UPF's Voter Awareness Project in the Greater St. Louis area is part of a national effort that will be replicated in other cities throughout the country this year.

United Police Fund is a 527 political organization which is engaged in grassroots advocacy on behalf of police officers. UPF aims to counter that pressure and influence elected officials in the interests of public safety and crime prevention.

