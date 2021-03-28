St Kitts And Nevis Surpasses Europe And US Vaccination Records, Students, Tourism And Business Return To The Islands

LONDON, March 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- During a press conference on Tuesday, the Prime Minister of the Federation of St Kitts and Nevis, Dr the Hon. Timothy Harris said that almost 24 percent of the target vaccination population had received a dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine. Since the vaccination roll-out campaign started three weeks ago, nearly 8,000 people received their first shot. After encouraging more citizens to participate, the Prime Minister highlighted that despite St Kitts and Nevis being a small country, it was closer to herd immunity than Europe and the US.

Despite the nation's international borders opening on October 31st, St Kitts and Nevis continues to be one of the least impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, reporting no current community spread and zero deaths overall. The dual islands ask visitors to take a PCR test within 72 hours of arrival and utilise a contract tracing app for the first 14 days with obligatory quarantine in an approved hotel.

The Prime Minister noted that due to St Kitts and Nevis' impeccable track record of COVID-19 management, many positive developments were coming forth. Over 600 students have returned to the world-leading Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine, bringing business for landlords, rental cars companies and restaurants. "Educational tourism is critical to long-stay tourism," he said. The government is continuing its work to bring more students back, he added.

He also said that moviemaking is becoming "a new niche in tourism" on the islands. Presently, two movies are being filmed in St Kitts and Nevis, and five more are in plan for this year to"bring visibility to St Kitts and Nevis as the best place to do business and to live."

Prime Minister Harris added that "confidence is returning to the business climate." Several hotels are at an advanced state of completion, and several are dated to be completed this year. He also said that in 2021, the government issued 28 percent more business licenses compared to the previous year.

Amidst this pandemic, many businesspeople and digital nomads have chosen the Caribbean nation as a temporary home to escape lockdown in beautiful weather and nature. Those looking to make it a more permanent abode have also resorted to St Kitts and Nevis' Citizenship by Investment Programme, which has been pivotal in developing sectors like healthcare, education and business in the nation. The Programme empowers wealthy foreign investors and their families to acquire second citizenship once contributing to a government fund.

After passing the necessary security checks, successful applicants gain a wealth of opportunities. These include increased travel freedom, the right to live and work in the country and the option to pass down citizenship for generations to come. Under an extended limited time offer, it presents citizenship to a family of up to four for $150,000.

St Kitts and Nevis' Citizenship by Investment Programme is the world's longest-standing and enjoys over three decades of experience within the industry, culminating in its recognition as a 'Platinum Standard' brand.

