St Kitts And Nevis Engages In High-Level Diplomatic Meetings During 76th Session Of The UN General Assembly

LONDON, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hon. Mark Brantley, St Kitts and Nevis' Minister of Foreign Affairs and Aviation, has engaged in several high-level diplomatic meetings against the backdrop of the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), currently underway in New York, United States. Minister Brantley led the delegation on behalf of St Kitts and Nevis and tweeted that he was "honoured" to represent his nation, followed by the hashtag "Diplomacy Matters."

The UNGA is the organisation's primary policy-making organ. It remains the one place on Earth where all the world's nations can gather together, discuss common problems, and find shared solutions that benefit all of humanity. This year's session is based on "Building resilience through hope to recover from COVID-19, rebuild sustainably, respond to the needs of the planet, respect the rights of people, and revitalise the United Nations."

"This year's General Assembly is critical for the world, but specifically for our region as we battle with COVID-19 and the ongoing threat and, of course existential threats to our survival, such as climate change," he said. "As part of what I'm doing here, I have a number of bilateral engagements, engaging with Egypt, Azerbaijan, entering into various arrangements. We have had an engagement with the United States through Deputy Secretary of State, Wendy Ruth Sherman, with all of CARICOM, and we will continue to engage."

As a result of these diplomatic engagements, Minister Brantley established formal diplomatic relations between the Federation and the Arab Republic of Egypt. Similarly, during a meeting with his counterpart from Azerbaijan, Minister Brantley also spoke about deepening the relationship between the two countries.

Over the last five years, the island nation has formalised diplomatic relations with 41 countries across Asia, Africa, Europe and the Americas. This means that all St Kitts and Nevis citizens, including those who earned their citizenship through the country's Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme, can enjoy traveling and doing business abroad in places where " St Kitts and Nevis is known, is well-respected, and continues to be a responsible member of the international community," said Minister Brantley.

St Kitts and Nevis has the world's first and longest-standing CBI programme that enables extensively vetted foreign investors and their families second citizenship in exchange for an investment in the country's economy. The programme has been ranked the best in the world by the annual CBI Index, which has commended the nation for its quick application process of three months or less, strict due diligence and most importantly, its growing global mobility offering.

