St Kitts And Nevis' Citizenship By Investment Programme Only Accepts Applicants Of The Highest Moral Standing

LONDON, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Federation of St Kitts and Nevis' Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme maintains its 'Platinum Standard' brand by accepting applicants of only the highest moral standing, Prime Minister Timothy Harris asserted during a recent press conference. First introduced in 1984, the dual-island nation has been operating the world's longest-standing CBI Programme offering foreign investors and their families a safe and secure route to a second citizenship.

Once investing through the Sustainable Growth Fund - hailed as the most straightforward path to St Kitts and Nevis citizenship - applicants gain access to a range of benefits. This includes increased global mobility to nearly 160 countries and territories and the right to live and work in the nation. Since citizenship is for life, it also holds the invaluable option to pass it down for generations to come. However, applicants must first undergo a stringent multi-tiered vetting process that ensures that only those with a clean background are accepted as citizens, thus protecting the CBI Programme's reputation.

Regarding the matter, Prime Minister Harris said, "Our key priority is really to ensure that the good name of our country remains intact and that only the most discerning of persons become part of it […] People who can withstand the tests of the vigorous due diligence procedures that are in place with respect to our programme." He also highlighted that citizens from any nation were welcome to invest in St Kitts and Nevis' CBI Programme save for those hailing from Iran, North Korea and Afghanistan.

Les Khan, the CEO of St Kitts and Nevis' CBI Unit, expanded on other factors that play into application acceptance last year for a documentary by the Financial Times' Professional Wealth Management magazine. "There are other reasons we will deny [granting citizenship]. For example, in St Kitts and Nevis, we have a regulation that says: if you have been refused a visa from a country that we have visa-free access to, then you will be refused by us," he said.

Applicants who successfully pass the security checks can gain receipt of citizenship within two months and thus apply for their second passport. St Kitts and Nevis offers one of the most family-friendly programmes on the market, recently enabling investors to include siblings within an application.

