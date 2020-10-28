St Kitts And Nevis' Citizenship By Investment Programme Offers Wealthy Americans A Plan B

LONDON, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CS Global Partners, a London-headquartered legal government advisory and marketing firm, has seen a substantial increase in demand from wealthy Americans interested in acquiring second citizenship. As the country grapples with looming elections, stringent travel restrictions, and a rising number of COVID-19 cases, Americans are looking for a safe and secure route to alternative citizenship offering a Plan B in the face of unpredictability.

Established in 1984, St Kitts and Nevis' Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme is the industry's longest-running Programme, enjoying over three decades of experience within the market. The Programme enables wealthy investors, and their families, to obtain citizenship once making an economic contribution to the nation's Sustainable Growth Fund.

Once undergoing the necessary due diligence checks, which follows a multi-tiered approach, successful applicants gain access to a wealth of benefits including increased global mobility to nearly 160 destinations, alternative business prospects and the right to live and work in the country. Lastly, applicants can choose to pass down citizenship for generations to come, establishing a legacy for you and your family.

CEO of CS Global Partners, Micha Emmett, commented: "In uncertain times, we look at how we can diversify risk to secure the long-term future of one's family. One of the most important investments is the investment into second citizenship. Never before has this been critical. COVID-19 has unveiled the weaknesses of Governments and their ability to deal with crisis. Having a Plan B for one's family is worth a lot than the actual cost of investing in a safe, happy country."

St Kitts and Nevis' CBI Programme is recognised internationally as a 'Platinum Standard' brand and has been hailed by the annual CBI Index as offering the world's fastest citizenship timeline. Applicants who pass vetting procedures can obtain citizenship, and thus apply for a passport, within three months. Furthermore, for a premium price, receipt of citizenship can be provided within 60 days under the Accelerated Application Process.

For those interested in acquiring St Kitts and Nevis citizenship, the Programme is currently offering a limited-time offer for families of up to four. Until January 15th, 2021, applicants need only make an investment of US$150,000 instead of the usual US$195,000.

