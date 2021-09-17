St. Jude Children's Research Hospital Patients Join Video Call Of A Lifetime With Inspiration4 Astronauts Orbiting Earth

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Yesterday while soaring through space, the four astronauts on the Inspiration4 mission hosted a video call of a lifetime for several "stars" back on Earth - that is, children being treated for cancer and other catastrophic diseases at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®.

The crew entertained questions from the patients while tossing Peanut M&M'S ® candy to each other in zero gravity. St. Jude survivor, now St. Jude physician assistant Hayley Arceneaux addressed the kids' questions in English and Spanish while hanging upside down and dodging "Jude," the golden retriever plush dog that was floating in zero gravity.

Some of the age-old mysteries of space were addressed in the call, such as:

"Are there cows on the moon?"

"How crazy was it going 1,000 mph out of the atmosphere?" (In reality, the crew travels at a speed of 17,500 mph.)

"¿Cómo te peina el cabello en el espacio?"

"What is your favorite space food?"

"Is there such things as aliens in space?"

"Can you fall in space since there is no gravity?"

St. Jude patients who participated in the life-changing video call ranged in age from six to 15, including: 15-year-old Tyler, 14-year-old Jackson, 11-year-old Colton, 9-year-old Alana, 8-year-old Vanessa, 7-year-old Gabriel, 6-year-old Ava, 6-year-old Matthew and 6-year-old Luna.

Inspiration4 is the world's first all-civilian crew to orbit the Earth that launched from Cape Canaveral at NASA's Kennedy Space Center at 7:02 p.m. CT, Wednesday, Sept. 15. Commander Jared Isaacman selected St. Jude Children's Research Hospital as its beneficiary and committed $100 million to St. Jude to inspire others to raise an additional $100 million to accelerate research on devastating childhood diseases and save children all over the world.

The Inspiration4 crew comprises Isaacman, Hayley Arceneaux, a St. Jude cancer survivor and physician assistant, Dr. Sian Proctor and Chris Sembroski. They will orbit the Earth for multiple days on the Dragon spacecraft, before they return to Earth with a smooth water landing, which can be streamed live on stjude.org/inspiration4.

Hosted by St. Jude survivor Joel Alsup, this video call was the first footage of the crew released in space.

To view the full patient interaction, visit the St. Jude YouTube channel. For more information, visit the Inspiration4 electronic media kit.

