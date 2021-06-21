St. Jude Children's Research Hospital And Walt Disney Animation Studios To Partner For A "Week With Raya And The Last Dragon"

MEMPHIS, Tenn., June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- During the week of June 21, Disney Animation Studios will celebrate the release of its movie "Raya and the Last Dragon" by working with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital® to spread joy through a series of virtual events for St. Jude patient families and its generous supporters.

"Raya and the Last Dragon" is an epic journey to the fantasy world of Kumandra where Raya learns that it takes more than a dragon to save the world. It takes trust and teamwork - timeless themes reflected in the pioneering research and lifesaving treatment delivered at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital for kids with childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases.

Below is a snapshot of the fun offerings.

Actress Kelly Marie Tran , who voices the warrior princess Raya, will deliver a video message prior to a special reading of the story on Monday, June 21 .

, who voices the warrior princess Raya, will deliver a video message prior to a special reading of the story on . Walt Disney Animation Studios Supervising Animator Brian Menz will lead an exclusive virtual session to teach participants and viewers how to draw the Disney character Tuk Tuk on Tuesday, June 22 . Menz will be joined by St. Jude patient Maelin-Kate and other influencers who champion the St. Jude mission.

will lead an exclusive virtual session to teach participants and viewers how to draw the Disney character on . Menz will be joined by St. Jude patient Maelin-Kate and other influencers who champion the St. Jude mission. St. Jude patient Tayde will host a Facebook Live art session on Thursday, June 24 for all to join.

for all to join. Disney delivered DVD gifts of the film to all St. Jude patients and their families currently undergoing treatment, along with printable activity sheets for them to reference throughout the week.

The events and activities are free and open to the public. To participate, RSVP to the Facebook event. To learn more about ways to support St. Jude families, visit stjude.org/family.

Because of generous donors, families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food - because all a family should worry about is helping their child live. St. Jude also freely shares the discoveries it makes, so every child saved at St. Jude means doctors and scientists worldwide can use that knowledge to save thousands more children.

Walt Disney Animation Studios' epic adventure "Raya and the Last Dragon" is now available on all major digital platforms and on 4K Ultra HD™, Blu-ray™ and DVD. Fans can enjoy never-before-seen bonus footage and deleted scenes in stunning Ultra HD quality and Dolby Audio.

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital ®St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Its purpose is clear: Finding cures. Saving children. ® It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20 percent to more than 80 percent since the hospital opened more than 50 years ago. St. Jude won't stop until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude freely shares the discoveries it makes, and every child saved at St. Jude means doctors and scientists worldwide can use that knowledge to save thousands more children. Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food - because all a family should worry about is helping their child live. Join the St. Jude mission by visiting stjude.org, liking St. Jude on Facebook, following St. Jude on Twitter, Instagram and TikTok, and subscribing to its YouTube channel.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/st-jude-childrens-research-hospital-and-walt-disney-animation-studios-to-partner-for-a-week-with-raya-and-the-last-dragon-301315786.html

SOURCE ALSAC/St. Jude Children's Research Hospital