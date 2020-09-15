St. Joseph's Hospital Of Tampa Opens $126 Million Expansion, Adds 90 Private Rooms And Pedestrian Bridge Across Dr. MLK Jr. Blvd

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- After expediting the early opening of some patient rooms to serve an influx of COVID-19 patients in July, today St. Joseph's Hospital opened the front door of its $126 million dollar expansion.

In addition to a new main entry with covered drop off, the six-story tower includes 90 private patient rooms on its three top floors. The ground floor provides easy access to patient registration and security, while the second floor features conference space for the team's ongoing education and a pedestrian bridge that connects with St. Joseph's Women's Hospital, which is located across Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd from the main campus.

"When we broke ground on this project in April 2018, we had no idea what 2020 would bring," said hospital President Kimberly Guy. "As it turns out, we're able to provide our community with additional resources in the midst of a global pandemic. We're following in the steps of our founders, the Franciscan Sisters of Allegany, who opened the original St. Joseph's Hospital in 1934 during the Great Depression."

The expansion means increased comfort for patients and their visitors, who will enjoy private rooms not only in the new tower but also in the original building that opened at this location in 1967.

"We listened to our patients, team members and physicians, taking their suggestions to heart as we planned the new facility," Guy said. "Our goal is to enhance the patient experience in a space designed for the way we want to be cared for today. Patients will enjoy spacious rooms complete with our GetWellNetwork that offers education and entertainment. Meanwhile, our staff can stay closer to patients with 'touch down' work stations and decentralized supply storage areas that save steps."

For thousands of people who work on the campus, the most long-awaited addition is a pedestrian bridge that allows safe travel across a major thoroughfare. The bridge includes one private hall for transporting patients, who no longer need an ambulance to take them for services they may need in a different building. The other private hallway is designated for visitors and staff.

"We have wanted to build a bridge for decades," Guy said. "The St. Joseph's Hospital Auxiliary generously pledged $1 million to help make this dream a reality."

Editor's note: COVID-19 protocols prohibit a big opening celebration and hospital visitation is still limited; however, photos and b-roll of the new tower are available.

About St. Joseph's HospitalSt. Joseph's Hospital, part of the BayCare Health System, is known for advanced medical technology and compassionate care. Its Centers of Excellence include the Heart Institute, Cancer Institute, Stroke and Neuroscience Program, Robotic Surgery Program and Emergency/Trauma Department, which treats more patients than any other hospital in the Tampa Bay region. More than 70 specialties are represented among the medical staff, from internal medicine to cardiology, neurology to surgery. The hospital was founded in 1934 by the Franciscan Sisters of Allegany.

About BayCareBayCare is a leading not-for-profit health care system that connects individuals and families to a wide range of services at 15 hospitals and hundreds of other convenient locations throughout the Tampa Bay and west central Florida regions. Inpatient and outpatient services include acute care, primary care, imaging, laboratory, behavioral health, home care, and wellness. Our mission is to improve the health of all we serve through community-owned health care services that set the standard for high-quality, compassionate care. For more information, visit www.BayCare.org

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/st-josephs-hospital-of-tampa-opens-126-million-expansion-adds-90-private-rooms-and-pedestrian-bridge-across-dr-mlk-jr-blvd-301131776.html

SOURCE St. Joseph's Hospital