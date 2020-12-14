St. Joseph's Children's Hospital In Tampa Specializes In Pediatric Cardiac MRI

TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- St. Joseph's Children's Hospital has enhanced its services for pediatric and adult congenital heart defect patients with the addition of a pediatric cardiologist with specialized training in congenital cardiac magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), Ryan Boggs, M.D.

A cardiac MRI is a noninvasive imaging procedure that uses magnetic technology, not radiation, to make detailed images of the heart and its blood vessels in a short time. While an echocardiogram is often used in evaluating heart conditions, it has limitations in its ability to adequately provide detailed information about a heart's anatomy in patients who have undergone or may undergo cardiac surgery for congenital heart defects.

"The high-resolution images of the moving heart and blood vessel anatomy produced in a cardiac MRI provide insight into the overall quality of the heart function," said Dr. Boggs.

According to St. Joseph's Hospital Imaging Services Manager Greg Carter, the hospital has performed cardiac MRIs for adult patients with an acquired heart condition for many years, and the addition of a pediatric cardiologist who is specializes in congenital heart diseases now brings the ability to interpret MRI results for children and adults born with many types of heart defects and other heart conditions.

Dr. Boggs will work with imaging technologists at St. Joseph's Hospital who are experienced in performing MRIs to evaluate congenital heart conditions such as Tetralogy of Fallot, Coarctation of the Aorta, arrhythmias, cardiomyopathies and other complex congenital heart defects.

"Every congenital heart defect patient is unique and being able to use cardiac MRI to evaluate their cardiac anatomy and function in real-time will allow for better long-term treatment planning," adds Dr. Boggs.

To get clear images, patients need to remain still in the MRI scanner during the test. To help kids with this, the hospital provides specially equipped Virtual Reality goggles that can be used to watch movies or play music during the procedure.

"For very young patients or those having difficulty remaining still during the MRI, anesthesia is available under the guidance of dedicated cardiac anesthesia specialists," said Carter.

St. Joseph's Children's Hospital's pediatric heart physicians perform hundreds of cardiac procedures each year to treat congenital and acquired heart conditions in children of any age, including newborns. A partnership between St. Joseph's Children's Hospital and the Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh of UPMC provides families across Florida with unprecedented access to the highest level of pediatric heart care available. Together, they provide highly specialized cardiovascular care for patients ranging from babies in the womb to adults with congenital heart disease.

About St. Joseph's Children's Hospital As Tampa's only dedicated children's hospital, St. Joseph's Children's Hospital is committed to providing everything needed for the health and well-being of children. Part of the BayCare Health System, St. Joseph's Children's Hospital provides more acute medical and surgical pediatric care than all other hospitals in Tampa Bay. From the tiniest baby to the high school quarterback, patients are cared for by doctors who specialize in treating children, in surroundings designed exclusively for kids.

About BayCare Health System BayCare is a leading not-for-profit health care system that connects individuals and families to a wide range of services at 15 hospitals and hundreds of other convenient locations throughout the Tampa Bay and central Florida regions. Inpatient and outpatient services include acute care, primary care, imaging, laboratory, behavioral health, home care, and wellness. Our mission is to improve the health of all we serve through community-owned, health care services that set the standard for high-quality, compassionate care. For more information, visit www.BayCare.org.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/st-josephs-childrens-hospital-in-tampa-specializes-in-pediatric-cardiac-mri-301192447.html

SOURCE St. Joseph's Children's Hospital