St. Joseph Center Accelerates Board Diversity And Appoints Four Esteemed Women Of Color

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- St. Joseph Center - a Los Angeles non-profit dedicated to serving people dealing with poverty, homelessness, and health insecurities - announces four new members to its Board of Directors. St. Joseph Center is leading the charge to increase diversity and equity amongst its advisory board, including members with lived experience in navigating the social services system for homeless programs. The newly elected members are esteemed women of diverse backgrounds and professions that will help St. Joseph Center make a positive difference into 2021 and beyond.

New board members include LaRae Cantley, Co-founder of the Housing Justice-LA Podcast, Diana Cárdenas, Vice President and Senior Project Manager in Affordable Housing at U.S. Bancorp Community Development Corporation (USBCDC), Ashley Fumiko Dominguez, Associate Director of Federal Relations within UCLA's Government & Community Relations, and Kimberly Wilson, 20-year media and entertainment veteran as well as the Vice President of Multi-Platform Marketing for Disney.

"It's well documented that non-profit boards of directors have been historically homogenous. We're excited to join the movement to restructure boards across the country and give opportunities for diverse perspectives to be heard at tables where important decisions are made," says Dr. Va Lecia Adams Kellum, President and CEO of St. Joseph Center.

The St. Joseph Center Board of Directors consists of Chair Kevin McCardle, Vice-Chair Ryan Wolfe, Treasurer Steven Lippman, Secretary Karen Van Nuys, President & CEO Dr. Va Lecia Adams Kellum, and an impressive list of the L.A. community's civic and business leaders.

Full bios of the St. Joseph Center Board of Directors' additions are below:

LaRae Cantley "As we welcome this choice together, I am pleased to insert my expertise into this vision, to understand the decision-making and affect governance that impacts St. Joseph Center and the communities served."

LaRae Cantley is the Co-founder of the Housing Justice-LA Podcast in partnership with the Los Angeles Housing Justice Summit. CSH Speak UP! She is a renowned Advocate and Survivor of domestic violence and homelessness. She advances advisory boards and steering committees such as the Domestic Violence Homeless Services Coalition and the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority. LaRae also brings the unique expertise of Lived Experience Consultant work to assist in housing solutions.

LaRae is a mother, a visionary, a social justice activist, and a survivor who enjoys Public Speaking and artistic expression as a means of liberation and healing.

Diana E. Cárdenas "Given St. Joseph Center's mission to serve the homeless in Greater Los Angeles and your superior track record over so many decades, I am inspired to be a part of your organization, to offer my service as a Board Member to help do good, and to learn and grow throughout the journey."

Diana E. Cárdenas has worked in the affordable housing and community development industry for the past 12 years, and the commercial real estate industry for over five years starting in 2002. She is currently Vice President and Senior Project Manager in Affordable Housing at U.S. Bancorp Community Development Corporation (USBCDC). During her tenure at USBCDC, Diana has been responsible for underwriting and closing over $550 million in construction and permanent debt financing and over $120 million in LIHTC equity investments for affordable housing projects. She leads a team of Project Managers to underwrite and close debt and equity financing for projects in Greater Los Angeles, Southern California, and across the United States.

Combating homelessness has been an issue that she has focused on for many years. Based in downtown Los Angeles since 2002, she has witnessed a rapid rise in homelessness in our region. During this time, she has had the opportunity to work on many affordable housing developments serving the homeless and special needs populations, given the increasing severity of the homelessness crisis. It is because of these experiences that she has a passion for doing more.

Diana graduated with an MBA in Finance and Real Estate from the UCLA Anderson School of Management. She also holds a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering and a Master of Science in Environmental Engineering from Stanford University.

Ashley Fumiko Dominguez "SJC's work is critical to so many families and individuals in the Greater Los Angeles area, especially during the COVID-19 global pandemic. It is an honor to join the SJC Board, and I am eager to contribute to its important mission, especially with our youth and Veterans who are experiencing homelessness."

Ashley Fumiko Dominguez serves as the Associate Director of Federal Relations within UCLA's Government & Community Relations department. Ashley Fumiko leverages her expertise in immigration, education, national security, international affairs, and government to help UCLA build a strong and robust relationship with the federal government. She has been the Immigration Task Force Co-Chair for APLU since January 2020 and the Immigration Task Force Co-Chair for AAU since January 2019, where she assists in setting immigration policy for the higher education community. At UCLA, Ashley Fumiko serves on Chancellor Block's Advisory Council on Immigration Policy, the Student Conduct Committee, the Hispanic Serving Institute Committee, and the External Affairs Sexual Harassment and Discrimination Task Force.

Before joining UCLA, Ashley Fumiko served in the district office of Congressman Ted W. Lieu as his Special Projects & Events Supervisor, in the district office and leadership office of Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi in multiple roles including Personal Correspondent and District Scheduler / Special Assistant, and the state office of Senator Dianne Feinstein as a Constituent Services Representative. Ashley Fumiko was a first-generation college student and has a Bachelor of Arts and Master of Arts degree in International Relations from San Francisco State University.

Kimberly Wilson "I am honored to serve alongside a group of dedicated and committed individuals as a member of St. Joseph's Center's board of directors. This wonderful organization has made a tremendous impact on the lives of people who would otherwise not have the resources and support. St. Joseph's provides hope to many, and I am blessed to be a part of this continued legacy of service."

Kimberly is a passionate, 20-year media and entertainment veteran currently serving as Vice President, Multi-Platform Marketing for Disney Platform Distribution. As Vice President, she leads a team of marketers tasked with increasing and sustaining content distribution for The Walt Disney Company's content portfolio, including highly sought-after brands like ESPN, ESPN+, Marvel, Pixar, ABC, and F.X. Before joining The Walt Disney Company as a marketing manager with ESPN, Kimberly began her career in distribution sales with BET Networks. After two years, Kimberly transitioned into radio, serving as Director of Marketing for iHeart Radio in New Orleans. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Marketing from Columbia College Chicago and a Master's degree in Integrated Marketing from Roosevelt University.

Service to her community was instilled very early by her loving parents, and she spends much of her time giving back. Kimberly is president and co-founder of The Dream A Dream Foundation, a non-profit organization created in her late father's honor. The foundation's mission is to expose youth to careers in sports, music, and entrepreneurship. In 2020, she established an annual scholarship at Columbia College Chicago to pursue a degree in marketing. Kimberly is also a proud member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated.

St. Joseph Center St. Joseph Center has been helping low-income people experiencing homelessness since 1976 when two Sisters of Carondelet began feeding Venice's hungry at a storefront. Now providing housing, mental health, job skills training, and food services, St. Joseph Center annually serves more than 10,000 vulnerable neighbors with the dignity, compassion, and respect they deserve.

