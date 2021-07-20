St. Johnsbury Health And Rehab Achieves Breakthroughs In Quality Improvements

ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt., July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The new leadership team at St. Johnsbury Health and Rehab, under the management of Northeast Vermont Nursing, has made significant improvements over the past year in nursing, environmental, dietary, social services, and activities at the nursing home with a focus on regulatory system improvement, quality of life improvement for residents, and quality metrics.

One indicator of success is the reduction of facility-acquired pressure ulcers by 40%. Another positive outcome has been the implementation of a new fall prevention program centered around staff education and anti-slip footgear for all high fall risk residents. St. Johnsbury has reduced the number of falls by 50% and improved safety and outcomes for residents thanks to the program.

St. Johnsbury Health and Rehab is a skilled nursing and rehabilitation facility located in St. Johnsbury, VT. A post-acute care unit offers short-term rehabilitation with a range of therapies in a warm, friendly, and secure environment. A small facility with dedicated and caring staff, St. Johnsbury Health also provide 24/7 long-term care enabling residents to retain their independence and dignity in an inviting and cozy atmosphere.

