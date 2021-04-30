St. John's Well Child And Family Center Provides Notification Of Data Security Incident

LOS ANGELES, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- St. John's Well Child and Family Center (" St. John's") has learned of a data security incident that involved personal or health information belonging to certain current and former patients. On April 29, 2021, St. John's notified potentially-affected patients of the incident.

On February 3, 2021, St. John's experienced a data security incident that disrupted access to certain systems. Upon discovering this, St. John's took steps to secure its network and launched an investigation with the assistance of cybersecurity experts to determine what happened and whether sensitive information may have been affected. The investigation subsequently revealed that certain personal or health information may have been accessed or acquired without authorization during the incident. On or about March 25, 2021, St. John's completed a comprehensive review which identified certain patients as potentially affected, and took steps to issue notifications. This information included names, dates of birth, gender, contact information, patient and person identification numbers, medical treatment or diagnostic information, and/or insurance information, and in one case, a Social Security number.

St. John's takes the security of patient information very seriously, and has implemented additional security features to help prevent a similar incident from occurring in the future. St. John's has also reported this matter to the FBI and will fully cooperate with any investigation relating to this incident.

Notification letters were sent to potentially-affected individuals on April 29, 2021. The letters include information about this incident and about steps that potentially-affected individuals can take to monitor and help protect their personal information. St. John's has established a toll-free call center to answer questions about the incident and to address related concerns. The call center can be reached at (833) 903-3643 Monday through Friday from 6:00 am to 6:00 pm Pacific Time.

The privacy and protection of private information is a top priority for St. John's. St. John's deeply regrets any inconvenience or concern this incident may cause.

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/st-johns-well-child-and-family-center-provides-notification-of-data-security-incident-301280905.html

SOURCE St. John's Well Child and Family Center