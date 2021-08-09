St. John's Northwestern Academies President Recognized By The Secretary Of The Army

DELAFIELD, Wis., Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- St. John's Northwestern Academies President, Major General Paul E. Lima, U.S. Army (Retired) and the Wisconsin Civilian Aide to the Secretary of the Army (CASA), was recognized as Emeritus by Acting Secretary of the Army, John Whitley, for his distinguished service and record of achievement.

MG Lima was first appointed to serve as CASA for Wisconsin in May of 2011. CASAs are a vital component to the Army, providing good relations between the Army and general public. Additionally, they continually advise the Secretary about regional issues. Each state, along with the District of Columbia and five U.S. territories have one or more CASAs appointed to provide support to the Army within their communities.

"I have thoroughly enjoyed the last 10 years as a CASA mentoring and advocating on behalf of our soldiers and their families residing in the state of Wisconsin," said MG Paul Lima. "It is a special honor to be recognized with this distinction."

In May 2021, Acting Secretary John Whitley conferred the title of Emeritus on MG Lima. A CASA may be deemed eligible for the Emeritus title if the individual has served in the role honorably for a minimum of 10 years, contributed significantly to the priorities of the Army, and demonstrated a high level of achievement within the community they serve.

General Lima culminated 40 years of service in the Active Army and U.S. Army Reserve and another 10 with the Secretary of the Army. He is Board Chair for the West Point Society of Wisconsin and Chairman of the Army Community Advisory Board of Wisconsin. He graduated from United States Military Academy and earned Masters' degrees from Boston University and the Darden School of Business from the University of Virginia. He currently serves as the President of St. John's Northwestern Academies in Delafield, WI.

Founded in 1884, St. John's Northwestern Academies develops young men and women inspired to become responsible citizens and moral and ethical leaders for the global community. For more information, visit www.sjnacademies.org.

