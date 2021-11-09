ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. (TSX-V: LORD) TO MEET INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS AT THE 121 MINING INVESTMENT CONFERENCE IN LONDON ON 17-18TH NOVEMBER 2021

Vancouver, British Columbia, Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- St. James Gold Corp. (the "Company") (TSXV: LORD) (OTCQB: LRDJF) (FSE: BVU3) is pleased to announce that it will meet with investors at the 121 Mining Investment London, held on November 17 th-18 th, 2021. 121 Mining Investment London brings together miners and qualified investors in a proven format, allowing attendants to participate in 1-2-1 meetings with company CEOs, while miners get to discuss their projects with a wide range of investors in one place.

This year's event will be back in its physical format, with two-days of 1-on-1 meetings matching projects to investment capital, a conference program packed with market intelligence and investment ideas, and participation limited to investment professionals and mining executives. Having facilitated over 14,000 meetings, with over 650 miners and 3,500 investors participating since 2020, the 121 Mining Investment London boasts a dedicated support team both pre-event and onsite helping to ensure meeting schedules run as smoothly as possible, assuring attendees 1-to-1 access to 120 mining company CEOs, ranging from TSX, NYSE, ASX entities to private companies.

As stated by George Drazenovic, CEO, St. James Gold, "The 121 Mining Investment London is an exciting place to be for qualified investors, as well companies in various stages looking to gain more exposure from institutional investors, market participants, and mining sector funds. This conference brings together a community of investors and senior corporate executives with an eye on the future of metals and mining. For St. James Gold, this conference is a logical next step to expand our institutional investor base and analyst coverage. Following our recent appearance at the 2021 New Orleans Investment Conference and announcement of DTC eligibility for U.S. trading and clearing, we plan to continue to grow our presence not only in North America, but also on the global stage."

Also following the recently completed drill season on its Florin Gold Project in the Yukon Territory, St. James Gold expects to receive the first assay and soil geochemical survey results in the coming weeks. The data obtained will be instrumental in guiding its 2022 drilling campaign.

About St. James Gold Corp.

St. James Gold Corp. is a publicly traded company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol "LORD", in the U.S. Market listed on OTCQB under "LRDJF" and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under "BVU3". The Company is focused on creating shareholder value through the discovery and development of economic mineral deposits by acquiring prospective exploration projects with well-delineated geological theories; integrating all available geological, geochemical, and geophysical datasets; and financing efficient exploration programs. The Company currently holds: (i) an option to acquire a 100-per-cent interest in 29 claims, covering 1,791 acres, in the Gander gold district in north-central Newfoundland located adjacent to New Found Gold Corp.'s Queensway North project; and (ii) an option to acquire a 100-per-cent interest in 28 claims, covering 1,730 acres, in central Newfoundland located adjacent to Marathon Gold's Valentine Lake property; and (iii) an option to acquire up to an 85-per-cent interest in the Florin Gold Project, covering nearly 22,000 contiguous acres in the historical Tintina gold belt in Yukon.

For more corporate information please visit: http://stjamesgold.com/

For further information, please contact:George Drazenovic, Chief Executive OfficerTel: 1 (800) 278-2152Email: info@stjamesgold.com

