St. Croix Hospice Expands Care In Wisconsin With Hudson Branch

HUDSON, Wis., June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- St. Croix Hospice has expanded service in Wisconsin with the addition of a new location in Hudson. The hospice team in this location serves Hudson proper and surrounding communities, expanding the reach of St. Croix Hospice in western Wisconsin.

"The St. Croix Hospice Hudson branch is a team of exceptional hospice professionals who continue our tradition of excellent care in their communities," said Heath Bartness, CEO. "Our expert clinical teams live in the communities they serve, which means they're readily available to provide consultations, admissions and care for local patients and families in and around the Hudson community."

St. Croix Hospice has maintained uninterrupted hospice services during the recent pandemic to support patients, families and residential facility partners. In response to COVID-19, the agency launched additional innovative programs: the Safe+Care Promise infection prevention program to ensure the availability of safe in-person care and the InTouch Family Connection program to keep patients and their loved ones connected even when they are apart.

Hospice care provides quality of life for patients with a terminal diagnosis when a cure is no longer an option, focusing on comfort and dignity. St. Croix Hospice surrounds patients, families and caregivers with a team of compassionate experts who support their physical, social, emotional and spiritual needs.

St. Croix Hospice specializes exclusively in hospice with a care model tailored to the unique needs of hospice patients and their families. Care teams see patients wherever they call home, including private residences, nursing homes or assisted living facilities. St. Croix Hospice teams take pride in partnering with families and community providers to ensure a dignified end-of-life journey.

About St. Croix HospiceSt. Croix Hospice supports patients, their families and caregivers when they need us the most, delivering exceptional hospice care 24 hours a day, 365 days a year wherever a patient calls home. With branches in Iowa, Illinois, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska and Wisconsin, St. Croix Hospice takes pride in round-the-clock availability, prompt response and same day admissions, including evenings, weekends and holidays. Contact St. Croix Hospice 24/7 at 855-278-2764 or stcroixhospice.com.

