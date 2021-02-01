St. Anthony's Triathlon 2021 Race Weekend Rescheduled

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, the St. Anthony's Triathlon has decided to reschedule the weekend of events for the 38 th annual race to fall, Oct. 1-3, 2021.

"This was a difficult decision to make but the safety of our athletes, volunteers, sponsors and fans is of the utmost importance to St. Anthony's Hospital and to our Triathlon team," said St. Anthony's President Scott Smith. "We will continue to monitor the pandemic and are hopeful that by fall we will present a safe and healthy race."

The St. Anthony's Triathlon has been an annual tradition since 1984. The 2020 event was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the April 2021 dates were tentatively scheduled pending pandemic status.

While refunds will not be offered for registrations made for either the 2020 or April 2021 dates, deferrals can be made to the 2022 event. Registration continues for the 2021 Triathlon at https://runsignup.com/Race/FL/SaintPetersburg/StAnthonys. Events will include the Olympic, Sprint and Meek & Mighty triathlons. Registration is still available at the lowest price. All dates for price increases have been updated on SATriathlon.com.

Patrick McGee, Triathlon manager and race director, said that everyone who has registered for this year's race or has claimed their deferral from 2020 is already set for the October dates. "We continue to work to provide a safe environment for everyone," he said. "We can't wait for everyone to get on the course and see you cross the finish line."

Here is some additional information about registration and deferrals:

The deadline to claim a deferral from the 2020 race has been extended. Participants can log into RunSignUp.com and access Profile > Deferrals > Complete Deferral. This will take participants through the registration process and allow registration for 2021. Deferrals from the 2020 race can be made for free until Aug. 15, 2021 . After that date, there will be a fee added to registration costs for this year's event.

. After that date, there will be a fee added to registration costs for this year's event. To defer entry to the 2022 race weekend, which is tentatively scheduled for the end of April, participants must log into RunSignUp.com. Then go to Profile > Upcoming Events > Manage Registration > Defer Registration. On the Defer Registration page, participants will see Deferral Information and Total Payment. They must confirm the information is accurate and then click the "Confirm Deferral" button. Participants will receive an email notification showing details of the deferral. Participants have until Sept. 1 to defer the entry for free. After that date, standard deferral rates will apply for each event.

In addition to being a past regional championship race and the USAT Southeastern Club Regional Championship, the St. Anthony's Triathlon has been named as one of the Top 10 Great Destination Triathlons in the United States by Complete Tri and as one of the " 5 Bucket-List Olympic Distance Triathlons in North America" by Triathlon Magazine Canada.

Ranked as the fourth largest triathlon in the country by USAT, the three-day St. Anthony's Triathlon Weekend includes:

The Olympic-Distance Triathlon, set for Sunday, Oct. 3 , which is known for its talented professional field.

, which is known for its talented professional field. The Sprint Triathlon, also on Oct. 3 , which features shorter distances than the Olympic-distance race along the same course.

, which features shorter distances than the Olympic-distance race along the same course. The Meek & Mighty Triathlon, on Saturday, Oct. 2 , a race for novice adults and children who are new to the sport of triathlon.

There also are relay team options in the Olympic-distance and Sprint races. The weekend includes the St. Anthony's Triathlon Sports & Fitness Expo, a showcase of the latest equipment for multisport athletes, workshops for athletes to prepare for the races and information tables featuring various St. Anthony's Hospital and BayCare services.

For more information about the events, visit SATriathlon.com. Athletes and fans can be a part of the conversation on the St. Anthony's Triathlon Facebook page at Facebook.com/StAnthonysTriathlon by using the hashtag, #StAnthonysTri.

About St. Anthony's Hospital St. Anthony's Hospital is a 393-bed hospital founded in 1931 as a ministry of the Franciscan Sisters of Allegany. St. Anthony's has a rich history dedicated to improving the health of the community by providing high-quality, innovative and compassionate care. For more information on St. Anthony's, call (727) 953-6993 or go to www.BayCare.org/SAH .

About BayCareBayCare is a leading not-for-profit health care system that connects individuals and families to a wide range of services at 15 hospitals and hundreds of other convenient locations throughout the Tampa Bay and central Florida regions. Inpatient and outpatient services include acute care, primary care, imaging, laboratory, behavioral health, home care, and wellness. Our mission is to improve the health of all we serve through community-owned, health care services that set the standard for high-quality, compassionate care. For more information visit www.BayCare.org.

