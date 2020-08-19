STōK™ Cold Brew And Tom Segura Launch New Seasonal Pumpkin Cold Brew & Limited-Edition Coffee Tumbler To Turn Pumpkin Season On Its Head

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- This fall, STōK Cold Brew is changing everything coffee-drinkers know about the season of pumpkin spice with new STōK Pumpkin Cold Brew: a bold, #PumpkinAF take on fall's favorite flavor. To launch the anything-but-basic brew, STōK is partnering with counterculture comedian Tom Segura to create and give away limited-edition coffee tumblers from which fans can proudly sip their STōK. With more people enjoying their coffee at home, STōK Pumpkin provides the boost cold brew lovers need to kick start their fall with a new kind of pumpkin flavored coffee.

This seasonal cold brew turns the sweet and delicate pumpkin flavor caffeine-lovers know on its head. STōK puts coffee first and adds its signature spice blend for a freaking awesome taste. Not to mention, STōK Pumpkin Cold Brew has less sugar than certain other popular pumpkin spice lattes - in fact, 45% less than the leading bottled PSL*. Even die-hard cold brew drinkers may find that they "literally can't even" after the first sip!

STōK is teaming up with Tom Segura to create a one-of-a-kind coffee tumbler. Like STōK, Tom tells it like it is. Taking inspiration from the tongue-in-cheek, irreverent STōK Pumpkin packaging - which pokes fun at the hilarity of fall fanatics with phrases like "Literally Can't Even" and "OMG PSL" - the custom tumbler speaks to the seasonal cold brew's bold taste and unfiltered attitude.

"Everyone knows I do not take myself seriously at all, but I'm serious AF about cold brew coffee shaking up the most basic season," said Tom Segura, comedian. "This tumbler pokes fun at the sometimes ridiculous fall frenzy that comes with the onset of the season. So whether or not you're an all-out pumpkin fan, we created something to hold your STōK cold brew so you can take on the season."

Cold brew fans who want to get their hands on new STōK Pumpkin Cold Brew and one of the 600 custom tumblers can visit SToKPumpkinAF.com to claim**. The Tom-Segura-designed, reusable tumblers are available on a first-come, first-served basis, so die-hard fans of coffee, pumpkin spice or Tom should grab one while they're cold.

"It's no secret that people love pumpkin, and once fall arrives it's hard to ignore the frenzy that circles the flavor," said Brittney Polka, director of marketing for STōK. "STōK has always put coffee first, and our pumpkin variety is no different - starting with quality cold brew and adding our take on a delicious, warm pumpkin spice blend that gives fall a bold taste."

STōK Pumpkin Cold Brew is now available for the season at grocery and retailers nationwide at a suggested retail price of $4.99 per bottle. Please visit, STōKColdBrew.com to learn more.

*We're not naming names, but the PSL in a bottle from a market-leading mermaid has 36g sugar per 12-ounce serving, while STōK Pumpkin has 19g sugar per 12-ounce serving.

**The STōK #PumpkinAF Tumbler Giveaway Promotion ("Promotion") is sponsored by Danone US, LLC, (12002 Airport Way, Broomfield, CO 80021) and administered by ICF Next, Inc (420 N 5th St. Fl. 10, Minneapolis, MN 55401). The first Promotion giveaway period begins on 8/19/2020 and ends on 8/20/2020, and the second Promotion giveaway period begins on 09/01/2020 and ends on 09/02/2020. A limit of 600 Prize Tumblers will available for the first giveaway period and 150 Prize Tumblers are available for the second period. Limit one tumbler per person per both Promotion giveaway periods. Must be at least 18 years of age and a legal resident of the 50 United States or the District of Columbia. Employees of the Sponsor, any of their subsidiaries or affiliate companies, or their advertising, marketing or promotional agencies and their family members are not eligible to participate. Any local state, provincial, or other government agency, their officials, or employees are not eligible to participate. No purchase necessary. Void where prohibited. A purchase of any kind will not improve one's chance of winning. This promotion is not sponsored or endorsed by, or associated with, Instagram, Facebook or Twitter. See full rules at SToKPumpkinAF.com/rules.

About ST ō K™ Cold Brew STōK Cold Brew was founded on the belief that there's a better way to do everything. Brewed low and slow, we believe in time and patience, not heat. STōK offers a variety of cold brews in multi-serve and single-serve formats to satisfy those who are obsessed with a growing taste for higher quality. For more information on how STōK delivers on bold and smooth coffee, visit SToKColdBrew.com and join the conversation @SToKcoldbrew.

About Danone North AmericaDanone North America is a purpose-driven company with a portfolio of dairy and plant-based foods. As the world's largest Certified B Corporation ®, Danone North America is committed to the creation of both economic and social value, while nurturing natural ecosystems through sustainable agriculture. Our portfolio of brands includes: Activia ®, DanActive ®, Danimals ®, Dannon ®, Good Plants ™, Horizon Organic ®, International Delight ®, Light + Fit ®, Oikos ®, Silk ®, So Delicious ® Dairy Free, STōK ®, Two Good ®, Vega ®, Wallaby ® Organic and YoCrunch ®. With more than 6,000 employees and 13 production locations across the U.S., our mission is to bring health through food to as many people as possible. For more information, visit www.danonenorthamerica.com. For more information on Danone North America's B Corp™ status, visit: https://bcorporation.net/directory/danone-north-america.

