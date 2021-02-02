SSi People Wins ClearlyRated's 2021 Best Of Staffing Client And Talent Diamond Awards For Service Excellence

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa., Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SSi People today announced it has won ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing Client and Talent Diamond Awards for providing superior service to their clients and candidates for at least five consecutive years.

Best of Staffing award winners are chosen based solely on quality ratings provided by clients and candidates. On average, clients of winning agencies and candidates placed by winning agencies are twice as likely to be completely satisfied than those who work with non-winning agencies.

SSi People received a Net Promoter Score ® of 81.5% — a 191% increase over the industry average of 28%. They received scores of 9 or 10 out of 10 from 84.2% of their placed consultants and 83.3% of their clients, which is more than twice the industry average of 40% for candidates and 38% for clients.

"Here at SSi People, every member of our team is committed to building and nurturing lasting relationships with our network of talent," said Ronald Seibert, president and CEO. "It is an incredible honor to receive this recognition for the sixth year in a row, and it inspires us to continue to do more, and to do it even better, as we look ahead to the future. Congratulations to our team on this impressive achievement!"

"After one of the most turbulent years in modern history, winners of the 2021 Best of Staffing award have proven their commitment to go above and beyond in support of their clients and placed talent," said ClearlyRated's CEO and founder, Eric Gregg. "These service leaders have demonstrated their capacity to be agile, to be precise, and to prioritize the client and talent experience above all else. It is my honor to celebrate and showcase the 2021 Best of Staffing winners alongside feedback from their actual clients and placed talent on ClearlyRated.com!"

About SSi PeopleSSi People started as Software Specialists, Inc. in 1998, providing staff augmentation services in the ERP space, primarily Oracle and SAP. Today, we place consultants in all areas of IT, engineering and professional staffing. SSi People places consultants across the U.S., servicing the Fortune 1000 and emerging growth markets. Our unique offering and structure allow us to effectively and efficiently support MSP/VMS business across the U.S. and Canada.

