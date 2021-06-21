SSG Sub, LLC Is Now Savista

ALPHARETTA, Ga., June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SSG Sub, LLC, formerly nThrive, Inc. Services Division, announced today a new corporate brand identity, Savista, and introduced the new name, logo, and 'spark' icon. Savista leverages its more than 30 years of expertise in healthcare revenue cycle services to make a positive impact on the operations of provider organizations across the U.S. Savista will continue to offer a portfolio of services that support the full revenue cycle, including Patient Engagement, Health Information Management, Revenue Integrity and Accounts Receivable Management, as well as Clinical and Cancer Registry.

The name, combining the French 'savoir' for 'knowledge' and 'vista' for 'vision,' evokes the company's expertise and commitment to serving clients over the long-term. The new identity includes a spark icon which symbolizes the passion and creativity of Savista's 4,000 colleagues.

According to Brenda Cline, Chief Executive Officer, "We're very excited to introduce our new brand identity to the market. Our name change is indicative of our journey over the past several months. We separated from nThrive, becoming a standalone company, and now have a client-centric focus solely on services for the healthcare revenue cycle. As we move forward as Savista, we are dedicated to removing barriers for our clients, delivering outstanding services and earning the privilege of being a trusted partner."

Kristen Saponaro, Chief Client Officer, reinforces the messages that Savista is bringing to the market: "We will earn our clients' partnership by applying our knowledge and expertise and working with clients in a flexible and agile way to solve their challenges with customized solutions. Savista will be synonymous with deep domain knowledge and long-term partnerships in the healthcare revenue cycle services arena."

Savista is a prominent provider of healthcare revenue cycle management services. Savista partners with healthcare organizations to problem solve and deliver revenue cycle improvement services that enable their success, support their patients, and nurture their communities. We integrate knowledge and expertise of the revenue cycle to provide financial and operational performance benefits for healthcare organizations of any size. Our global organization of 4,000 colleagues partners with more than 330 US-based healthcare clients, delivering custom solutions to help solve their business challenges. To learn more about Savista and our value-building solutions, please visit SavistaRCM.com.

