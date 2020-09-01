SS&C Names Frank Egan Managing Director Mergers & Acquisitions

WINDSOR, Conn., Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) today announced that Frank Egan has joined the team as Managing Director, Mergers & Acquisitions. Frank will report to Bill Stone, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

"I am pleased to welcome Frank to SS&C," said Bill Stone. "Frank has a deep and thorough understanding of the evolving technology space and extensive experience investing in promising technology companies. We are excited to have him join our executive management team."

Frank joins SS&C from Lake Bridge Capital Ventures, where he was Managing Partner. He has more than 35 years of experience in investment banking and venture capital. Prior to Lake Bridge Capital, Frank had served at Northwater Capital Management, Draper Fisher Jurvetson ePlanet Ventures, Paine Webber, Kemper Securities, and Dain Rauscher Wessels. He has served on the Board of Directors for multiple technology firms, including Arctic Sand, Aquilon Energy Services, Airgain, Gen3 Partners and American EPay.

"I am delighted to join SS&C," said Frank Egan. "My background in technology, financial services and venture capital uniquely positions me to support SS&C in its continued growth."

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 18,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale and technology.

Additional information about SS&C (Nasdaq: SSNC) is available at www.ssctech.com.

