SS&C Increases Its Common Stock Dividend To $0.16 Per Quarter

WINDSOR, Conn., Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly dividend payout of $0.16 per share, up from $0.14 per share. The dividend is payable on March 15, 2021, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 1, 2020.

Bill Stone, Chairman and CEO, commented: "Despite the unprecedented challenges of the 2020 environment, SS&C finished the year strong with over $1.1 billion in operating cash flow. We prioritize shareholder returns. SS&C will continue to exercise prudent cash flow strategy as the market adjusts in 2021 and as SS&C performs."

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 18,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale and technology.

Additional information about SS&C (Nasdaq: SSNC) is available at www.ssctech.com.

