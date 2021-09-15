Sri Prakash Gupta Joins Jasper Colin Research As Senior Director, Consulting And Strategic Insights

Jasper Colin Research continues to bolster its senior management team with the inclusion of Sri Prakash Gupta as the company's Senior Director, Consulting and Strategic Insights.

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jasper Colin Research Inc. today announced the expansion of its Insights team with the appointment of Sri Prakash Gupta as Senior Director, Consulting and Strategic Insights. A noted provider of market intelligence and data solutions to clients around the world, Jasper Colin delivers innovative programs driven by best breed intelligence and technology. In his new role in the organization, Sri Prakash will lead the company's Insights team and act as an advisory partner to its global clients.

"Sri has an exceptional track record, strong international exposure, deep strategic expertise, a unique ability to forge long-standing client relationships, and proven experience of driving consulting projects. We believe that Sri is the right person to lead Jasper Colin's insights team in its next phase of growth. We aim to bring the best talent to our clients, and we are looking forward to working with him," said Amit Choudhary, CEO Jasper Colin Research.

Sri Prakash brings over 15 years of experience in advising senior-level IT and line-of-business executives at large global technology vendors and end user companies in complex consulting projects. He also has deep sector expertise in technology, telecommunications, and financial services. In a long and rewarding career, Sri Prakash has built reputation as a senior counsel to CEOs and boards. His extraordinary commitment to client outcomes has made him a trusted advisor, particularly in providing strategic IT end user consulting services.

Prior to joining Jasper Colin Research, Sri Prakash has had an eleven-year long stint at Forrester Research. As the company's Market Impact Consultant, he authored thought leadership content for clients and led the research, design and execution of custom quantitative and qualitative research and other project methodologies.

Commenting on his appointment, Sri said, "I am very excited to join Jasper Colin Research. I look forward to leading the consulting and strategic insights division at JCR. I can't wait to be working with extremely talented team around the globe. Research combined with AI and insights is reshaping every industry across every walk of life. We, at JCR, have a unique opportunity to deliver breakthrough solutions that will bring greater value to our clients, employees, investors, and other stakeholders. I am grateful to the JCR CEO, Mr. Amit Choudhary and the Board for this opportunity."

About Jasper Colin Research:

Jasper Colin Research provides automated market intelligence services and data solutions to market research firms, media and advertising agencies, consulting and investment firms and corporate customers across the globe. Founded in 2007, Jasper Colin has regional offices in US, London, UAE, Hong Kong, Singapore, and India.

