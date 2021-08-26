SRG Announces Sale Of California Fee-Only Practice To Bluesphere Advisors, LLC

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Succession Resource Group (SRG) is excited to announce the sale of California-based RIA, Empowering Financial Solutions, Inc. to Pennsylvania-based RIA, Bluesphere Advisors, LLC. This sale represents almost $50 million in assets under management (AUM) and expands Bluesphere's presence and ability to serve clients coast-to-coast.

In a transaction that took less than six months from beginning to end, Joan Parker sold her advisory business, Empowering Financial Solutions, Inc. for a 3.61x multiple - 11.5% higher than the original listing price, which was priced aggressively at a 3.24x multiple given the features of this simple turnkey RIA. In addition to an 11.5% premium, Parker also received 100% of the cash upfront, with no contingencies — eliminating any retention issues.

Background:

Empowering Financial Solutions, Inc. was a fee-only RIA in California with 61 households and effectively no built-in overhead a buyer would need to retain. Parker boasted an average client retention of nine years, crediting her commitment to her fiduciary responsibility, professionalism and fair pricing as keys to her success.

Though she had planned for her client's financial future, she did not realize that there was a market to sell her book of business until she contacted SRG. Parker sought a successor that aligned with her values, was an experienced fee-only planner, had a strong financial planning background, and delivered consistent client service with empathy, compassion, and diligence. With SRG's help, Parker was able to find the ideal successor fit, obtain an above asking value and within the desired time window.

Key Highlights:

SRG sourced more than 60 qualified candidates, then narrowed the pool to four "elite" buyers that were presented to Parker for consideration

Parker selected three buyers and received offers from each of the three, all making offers above asking

The final sale price was at a 3.61x multiple - 11.5% above the asking price

Parker received an all-cash deal with no contingencies, as well as an ongoing partnership with Bluesphere focused on rainmaking activities

Seller's commercial real estate and software package were retained for a year to create client continuity

The entire process was closed within six months

With the transaction closed and funded, Parker is looking forward to shifting into her retirement, starting with a three-month hike along the Pacific Crest Trail.

