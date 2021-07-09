SRAX To Host Brock Pierce, Maja Vujinovic, Saum Noursalehi, And More As Keynote Speakers At The 2021 Sequire Blockchain Conference

SRAX, Inc. (SRAX) - Get Report, a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies through Sequire, its SaaS platform, announced several prominent keynote speakers for the 2021 Sequire Blockchain Conference, a one-day investor event featuring more than 10 leading blockchain and crypto-focused companies.

Event: 2021 Sequire Blockchain Conference Date: Thursday, July 15th, 2021 Time: 11:30 am ET - 6:30 pm ET Register Here: https://blockchain21.mysequire.com/

H.C. Wainwright is the premium sponsor for this conference, which is set to take place between 11:30am ET - 6:30pm ET on July 15th. In addition to the 10+ blockchain and crypto companies, this year's conference features the following speakers:

Brock Pierce

Brock Pierce is an entrepreneur, philanthropist, crypto & blockchain pioneer, 2020 presidential candidate, and father. Pierce spent years founding, advising, and investing in hundreds of disruptive businesses. His contributions to the blockchain and broader technology industry have been integral to the development of countless innovations, including the first major marketplace for virtual goods in online gaming, which is expected to grow to $190B by 2025. As a pioneer in blockchain and digital currency, Pierce co-developed Security Token Offering (STO) and helped create the first Initial Coin Offerings (ICO) as a new way to launch digital currencies - shortly after creating EOS, Stablecoin & Tether. In addition to many other philanthropic endeavors, Pierce is the founder of the Brock Pierce Foundation, which focuses on Individual Rights in Education, the Center for Individual Rights, the Brennan Center for Human Rights, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), the arts and cutting-edge research in medicine and mental health. Pierce joins Sequire to talk about his entrance into bitcoin investing and how crypto can now be used as a legal ledger all across the world.

﻿﻿Maja Vujinovic

Maja Vujinovic J.D., has 15+ years of experience as an operator in digital assets, cryptocurrencies and future of work. As a CIO at General Electric, Vujinovic was a catalyst for the company to incorporate blockchain and AI across a variety of businesses, inspiring a number of successful pilots and customer engagements. Since 2007, Vujinovic has been an early investor across an array of crypto and digital asset projects—from cryptocurrency exchanges to DeFi protocols—and an advisor to stablecoin project Reserve and platforms like Securitize. Vujinovic serves as a board member for Civic and is on the advisory board of Coindesk and Prism Global Partners. She is also an ambassador to the Global Blockchain Business Council for the Balkan region and a member of Satoshi's roundtable. Rachel Wolfson will interview her on Stable Coins and their future on the market.

Saum Noursalehi

Saum Noursalehi is the CEO of tZERO, a global leader in the development and commercialization of blockchain-based financial technology. In addition to this role, he serves as a member of the Board of Directors at tZERO and the Boston Security Token Exchange (BSTX), a joint venture of tZEROs, as they aim to be the industry's first regulated security token exchange. Prior to his current position, Noursalehi served as president and board member of Overstock.com, where he leveraged technology and analytics to provide online customers the best price, assortment, and experience in the rapidly growing home goods category. His keynote, moderated by Rachel Wolfson as well, will highlight Securitized Tokens.

Rachel Wolfson

Rachel Wolfson is a reporter who has been covering the blockchain and cryptocurrency space since 2017 for various publications. Rachel recently published a Bitcoin ebook for beginners entitled, "Bitcoin: Down The Rabbit Hole." In addition to her writing, Rachel is an enterprise blockchain analyst for Quantum Economics. Rachel has also spoken at a number of blockchain and crypto events around the world in order to educate the mainstream on cryptocurrency and blockchain technology. She will be moderating both Vujinovic and Noursalehi's keynotes.

George Stella

George Stella brings more than 20 years of digital media experience to BIGtoken as their Co-Founder and President. Stella's advertising and media career began at Comedy Central. He then moved over into digital media with 24/7 Real Media, where he spent more than 11 years as a sales director. Even before he joined SRAX and BIGtoken, Stella had more than seven years of shopper marketing experience, including the development of digital shopper strategies and leveraging real-time consumer intent data at Yieldbot, and senior sales positions at OwnerIQ and HookLogic. George Stella and Brittany Kaiser will be speaking together on a keynote moderated by Gilbert Hill.

Brittany Kaiser

Brittany Kaiser is a best-selling author and globally renowned expert in data protection, blockchain technology, and legislative reform. She is a Sub-Committee member of the Congressional Select Committee on Blockchain, Fintech and Digital Innovation, and has co-authored and helped pass over 20 laws on blockchain technology. She also serves as Chair of the Board of Gryphon Digital Mining, a renewable energy bitcoin mining company. Her recent endeavors include helping to co-found the NFT Foundation, a non-profit collective helping impact causes leverage blockchain technology to fund their work through NFTs, and leading the Own Your Data Foundation, where she trains governments, corporates and families in digital literacy. As Director of the Blockchain Center Foundation, she assists in legislative drafting and lobbying on laws that protect individual rights. She also sits on the board, or as an advisor, to many companies across industries, working on data ethics, strategy, and privacy protocols. Brittany Kaiser and George Stella will be speaking together on a keynote moderated by Gilbert Hill.

Gilbert Hill

Gilbert Hill is a privacy technologist and entrepreneur, based in London. Most recently, Hill was CEO of a VC-funded startup building consumer-grade tools for people to exercise data rights, with blockchain technology keeping score. Gilbert previously founded Optanon, a market leader in the provision of website audit and cookie compliance software, which is now a part of OneTrust. Gilbert is also a Senior Tutor on Data Privacy & Ethics at the Institute of Data and Marketing. Gilbert Hill will moderate the keynote featuring Brittany Kaiser and George Stella.

About SRAX

SRAX (SRAX) - Get Report is a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies. Through its premier investor intelligence and communications platform, Sequire, companies can track their investors' behaviors and trends and use those insights to engage current and potential investors across marketing channels. For more information on SRAX, visit srax.com and mysequire.com.

About H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright is a full-service investment bank dedicated to providing corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions. H.C. Wainwright & Co. also provides research and sales and trading services to institutional investors. According to Sagient Research Systems, H.C. Wainwright's team is ranked as the #1 Placement Agent in terms of aggregate CMPO (confidentially marketed public offering), RD (registered direct offering) and PIPE (private investment in public equity) executed cumulatively since 1998.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information:

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" made pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements relate to future, not past, events and may often be identified by words such as "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek" or "will." Forward-looking statements by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain. Specific risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed in our forward-looking statements include risks inherent in our business, and our need for future capital. Actual results may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements. Additional information on potential factors that could affect our results and other risks and uncertainties are detailed from time to time in SRAX's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q as well as and in other reports filed with the SEC. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210709005040/en/