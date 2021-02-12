SQZ Biotech Announces Pricing Of Public Offering Of Common Stock

SQZ Biotechnologies Company (SQZ) ("SQZ"), a cell therapy company developing novel treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, today announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 3,000,000 shares of common stock at a public offering price of $20.00 per share. All of the shares of common stock are being offered by SQZ. In addition, SQZ has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 450,000 shares of its common stock at the public offering price, less the underwriting discounts and commissions. The offering is expected to close on February 17, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

BofA Securities, Evercore ISI and Stifel are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. BTIG is acting as lead manager for the offering.

A registration statement relating to the securities being sold in the offering was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 11, 2021. This offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus relating to this offering can be obtained, when available, by contacting: BofA Securities, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3 rd floor, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, Attn: Prospectus Department, or by email at dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com; Evercore Group L.L.C., Attention: Equity Capital Markets, 55 East 52nd Street, 35th Floor, New York, New York 10055, or by telephone at (888) 474 0200, or by email at ecm.prospectus@evercore.com; or Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Attention: Syndicate, One Montgomery Street, Suite 3700, San Francisco, California 94104, by telephone at 415-364-2720 or by email at syndprospectus@stifel.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of, these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction.

Forward Looking Statement

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including statements relating to the closing of the offering. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations. The words "may," "will," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "could," "intend," "target," "project," "estimate," "believe," "predict," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

