Squixy Announces Launch Of New Educational Gaming Platform For Children

CHICAGO, March 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In coordination with its participation at the 2021 SXSW EDU conference, Discov3ry Group, LLC today launched their first product, a 58-page activity book called Squixy and the Battle for All Time(s)!.

The Squixy platform has reimagined traditional educational workbooks, combining a graphic novel layout and content approach with a full curriculum of educational material, all aligned with Common Core Standards.

Greg Stallkamp, CEO of Discov3ry Group, said of Squixy's innovative approach to teaching, "Squixy pairs exciting, character-driven storytelling and proven pedagogy with the technological marvel of augmented reality. Expanding on the tactile experience of an illustrated, printed activity book, the Squixy augmented reality experience allows children to really live inside this new world."

Squixy and the Battle for All Time(s)! is the first in a series of educational tools focused on the concept of Learn Fast, Learn Fun. Stephanie Pedersen, Chief Learning Office of Discov3ry Group, explains further, "Studies show that children can learn up to 20 times faster when they are at play. We ran with this idea and worked with a diverse Advisory Board comprised of educators, developers, and parents to create this new galaxy of educational opportunities." Ms. Pedersen continued, "We chose multiplication as our first topic as it's a particularly difficult set of skills for kids to master. Young students learn in different ways, too, so we include digital game opportunities, written story problems, picture-based questions, and tutorial videos accessed through the Squixy app."

Mr. Stallkamp summarized the Squixy experience, "Inviting children into a sensory-rich experience based on engaging, fun characters with vivid colors and increasingly-challenging puzzles and games is the way Squixy brings childrens' imaginations to life and allows children to live in a world in which they're learning, creating, and gaming all at the same time with technology that will supplement learning and prolong engagement for any child."

The Squixy line of products are available at www.squixy.com.

ABOUT SQUIXY: Squixy is an educational technology platform with the mission to incorporate the three phases of play (physical, digital, and augmented reality) into a fun, whimsical, and impactful learning experience supplementing the common core educational instruction kids receive in school. We know learning can be difficult, and kids learn best when they are having fun - so at Squixy our goal is to EDUTAIN! www.squixy.com

