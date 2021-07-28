SQUIRE Technologies Raises $60M Series D Financing; Triples Valuation To 750M

NEW YORK, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SQUIRE Technologies, Inc. has raised 60 million in its most recent funding round, bringing the total raised to approximately 165 million since the company's inception.

The round was led by Tiger Global, with participation from existing investors ICONIQ Capital, Charles River Ventures and Trinity Ventures.

Since 2015, SQUIRE has been the only full-scale barbershop management and POS system of its kind, -- providing the support needed for shop owners to both scale their business and increase clientele, while also reducing the amount of time spent in back-office operations.

"This capital injection will allow us to further scale our sales and engineering teams. We are super excited to deepen our relationship with Tiger Global," says Dave Salvant, SQUIRE Co-Founder and President.

The company has already been able to grow exponentially -- making an indelible mark by servicing over 2000 partners, in 40 major markets, across three continents, and now boasts over 175 employees.

"We're excited to further our commitment to SQUIRE, and with Dave and Songe, as they continue to build the tools and systems that are necessary in this industry," says John Curtius, Partner at Tiger Global. "As businesses begin to reopen, SQUIRE is at the forefront of forward-thinking solutions that advance both the shop owner and client experience."

SQUIRE's innovation has only expanded with the creation of SQUIRE Capital -- a money management platform set to feature tools tailored to the unique needs of barbershop operations, such as the ability to receive payment instantly upon services rendered.

This product will increase the opportunity for shop owners to become more effective, as well as fine tune their business acumen, by helping their barbers build more financial stability.

"Our software helps our customers with nearly every workflow in their business, including scheduling, CRM, payments, inventory, payroll and more," says Songe LaRon, SQUIRE Co-Founder and CEO. "With SQUIRE Capital, we're expanding our ecosystem to provide financial tools such as instant deposits, cash advances and debit cards that will empower our customers to succeed financially."

About SQUIRE Technologies

Founded in 2015, SQUIRE Technologies provides a robust, fully integrated software system for Barbershops and men's salons. This software can serve independent professionals, stand-alone locations, and multi-location franchises, with tools such as Point of Sale, Scheduling, Payroll, CRM, and a host of other features. SQUIRE has offices in New York City and Buffalo, NY, and maintains operations in 35 major cities across the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. SQUIRE is a Y Combinator-backed company and is a 43North award recipient. For more information, visit http://www.getsquire.com

