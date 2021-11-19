Squaretalk Is Now Accepting Crypto As A Form Of Payment

LONDON, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- We're delighted to inform you that Squaretalk has become a pioneer in the contact center software market to start accepting cryptocurrencies by partnering with CoinGate.

LONDON, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- We're delighted to inform you that Squaretalk has become a pioneer in the contact center software market to start accepting cryptocurrencies by partnering with CoinGate. Squaretalk decided to join Wikipedia, Microsoft, AT&T, Namecheap, ExpressVPN, and many other big firms, by accepting Bitcoin as a legitimate source of funds in addition to Stripe, PayPal, Visa, Mastercard, and American Express.

Thanks to the new partnership with CoinGate, a winner of the Global Brands Award 2021 of Most Innovative Cryptocurrency Payment Gateway in Europe, Squaretalk's customers can make instant payments with Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, XRP and other popular cryptocurrencies.

While there is still a long way to go until companies accept Bitcoin directly and not through payment processors or Bitcoin debit cards, Squaretalk continues to innovate and respond rapidly to market changes.

Squaretalk will utilize one of CoinGate's key strengths - a wide array of supported cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Dogecoin, and more than 70 other digital assets. The abundance of various currencies will let Squaretalk tap into the crypto-sphere, broaden its own customer base, and receive cross-border payments from users all around the world - all with just one click of a button.

"Squaretalk has chosen CoinGate as it has been a pioneer in the field of cryptocurrency and has shown adaptability in client's needs, in functionality, and an extensive list of supported currencies. CoinGate provides the tools and proper environment to operate and integrate with most platforms," emphasizes Elisha Attia, Squaretalk Business Development Manager.

"This partnership boils down to being a great business deal for both parties. Squaretalk is an innovative company with a mature mindset - they offer cloud-based services, and have no trouble understanding that the adoption of crypto has numerous benefits: crypto-transactions are seen as fast, efficient and ease the burden of cross-border payments," points out- Dmitrijus Borisenka, CEO of CoinGate.

About Squaretalk

Squaretalk is an Israeli and European software company primarily developing a global business communications platform enabling voice, text, chat, and messaging solutions. Its core purpose is to simplify and enhance how businesses communicate with their customers by providing integration capabilities that elevate the user experience, drive customer loyalty, and scale operations, while improving operational systems for their remote workforce.

About CoinGate

CoinGate is a Lithuanian fintech company founded in 2014, primarily developing payment solutions for companies that want to integrate Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies as payment methods at the checkout.

Besides payments processing, CoinGate provides additional services such as brokerage-type trading, a vast inventory of gift cards sold for crypto and a referral program.

