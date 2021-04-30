Squarespace To Host Investor Day

NEW YORK, April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Squarespace, Inc. today announced that it will hold an Investor Day on May 3, 2021.

NEW YORK, April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Squarespace, Inc. today announced that it will hold an Investor Day on May 3, 2021. The pre-recorded event will be accessible here beginning at 12 pm ET.

The session will be held in connection with Squarespace's registration statement on Form S-1 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission relating to the proposed direct listing of its Class A common stock.

Copies of the prospectus relating to the registration statement may be obtained, when available, from Squarespace, Inc. c/o Investor Relations, 225 Varick Street, New York, NY 10014.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Contacts:Investor Relations: investors@squarespace.com

Press:Amanda Cowie press@squarespace.com

