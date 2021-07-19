Squarespace To Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results On August 9, 2021

NEW YORK, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE: SQSP), the all-in-one website building and ecommerce platform that enables millions to build a brand and transact with their customers in an impactful and beautiful online presence, today...

NEW YORK, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Squarespace, Inc. (SQSP) , the all-in-one website building and ecommerce platform that enables millions to build a brand and transact with their customers in an impactful and beautiful online presence, today announced it will report its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021, after market close on Monday, August 9, 2021.

Squarespace will host a conference call and webcast to discuss second-quarter results at 2PM PT / 5PM ET on the same day. To register or participate in the conference call or webcast, please visit the Events & Presentations section of Squarespace's Investor Relations website at investors.squarespace.com.

An archived replay of the webcast will be available following the conclusion of the call.

About SquarespaceSquarespace is a leading all-in-one website building and ecommerce platform that enables millions to build a brand and transact with their customers in an impactful and beautiful online presence. Our suite of products enables anyone at any stage of their journey to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, ecommerce, marketing tools, and scheduling, along with tools for managing a social media presence with Unfold and hospitality business management via Tock. Squarespace democratizes access to best-in-class design, helping our customers in approximately 180 countries maintain consistent branding across all digital touchpoints to stand out online. Our team of more than 1,200 is headquartered in downtown New York City, with offices in Dublin, Ireland, Portland, Oregon, and Los Angeles, California.

