Squaremouth Warns Of "Perfect Storm" For Travelers As Pandemic Causes Caribbean Travel Spike During Busy Hurricane Season

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- American travelers are flocking to the Caribbean like never before due to ongoing border closures. Caribbean countries comprise 8 of the top 10 summer travel destinations, according to travel insurance comparison site, Squaremouth.com.

However, an influx in travel to hurricane-prone tropical destinations, combined with an above average hurricane season and lingering impacts of the Covid-19 Pandemic, could make for the perfect storm of travel disruptions.

Squaremouth Analytics identifies four key travel trends, along with travel insurance recommendations for trips this summer.

Caribbean Travel Stats and Highlights:

Turks and Caicos is the fastest-growing Caribbean destination , with a 2000% increase in travelers since 2019

US travelers are averaging $3,500 on trips to the Caribbean this summer, with the most expensive trips being spent in The Bahamas , and the least expensive in Costa Rica

Caribbean Travel Insurance Requirements

3 of these 10 Caribbean destinations now require tourists to purchase travel insurance prior to entry: Costa Rica , Turks and Ciacos, The Bahamas

Squaremouth maintains a list of destinations that require travel insurance here: https://www.squaremouth.com/help-center/general-questions/countries-that-require-travel-insurance

Travel Insurance Trends for Hurricane Season

Despite being hurricane season, coverage for Covid-19 continues to be the most in-demand benefit travelers are searching for

Of travelers buying a policy for trips during hurricane season, 32% specifically searched for coverage for Covid-19, while Hurricane and Weather coverage dropped to 4.3%

Travel Insurance Tips for Summer Travel:

Squaremouth recommends the following benefits for travelers visiting the Caribbean this hurricane season:

Look for a short Travel Delay threshold. This benefit can kick in anywhere from 3 to 12 hours after a traveler is delayed, reimbursing for meal and lodging expenses. Travelers with a shorter time requirement are more likely to be able to use this coverage.

This benefit can kick in anywhere from 3 to 12 hours after a traveler is delayed, reimbursing for meal and lodging expenses. Travelers with a shorter time requirement are more likely to be able to use this coverage. Purchase a policy before a storm is named. Most Cancellation policies include coverage for inclement weather that delays or prevents travel, but all policies require the policy be purchased before the storm is named. Otherwise, it is considered a known event and is excluded from coverage.

Most Cancellation policies include coverage for inclement weather that delays or prevents travel, but all policies require the policy be purchased before the storm is named. Otherwise, it is considered a known event and is excluded from coverage. Understand what coverage for Covid-19 is available.In most cases, the only travel insurance coverage for Covid-19 relates to contracting the virus. For other impacts, like a new quarantine requirement or border closure, Squaremouth recommends a Cancel For Any Reason policy. Travelers can search for coverage related to Covid-19 here .

Top Caribbean Destinations for Travel in Summer 2021: Mexico Costa RicaTurks and Caicos Dominican RepublicUS Virgin Islands Jamaica Bahamas British Virgin Islands

Research Methodology: Squaremouth.com hosts the largest number of travel insurance providers and policies that offer coverage related to the Covid-19 pandemic. Squaremouth Analytics studied data from thousands of policies purchased between 1/1/2021 and 6/7/2021, and compared traveler behavior to the same period from previous years to identify changes and trends in travel insurance this hurricane season. If you would like a copy of the raw data, please get in touch by emailing media@squaremouth.com

ABOUT SQUAREMOUTHSquaremouth compares travel insurance policies from every major travel insurance provider in the United States. Using Squaremouth's comparison engine and third-party customer reviews, travelers can research and compare travel insurance policies side-by-side. More information can be found at www.squaremouth.com .

