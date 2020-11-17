Square Unveils Square KDS, A Kitchen Display System For Square For Restaurants Subscribers

Today Square announced the general availability of Square KDS, kitchen display system software that seamlessly displays and organizes order tickets no matter where they're placed - whether that's from a restaurant's point-of-sale, Square Online site, or...

"With restaurants facing shelter-in-place orders, uncertain reopening schedules, and razor-thin margins, it's more important than ever to stay organized and never miss a sale," said Bruce Bell, head of restaurant products at Square. "Square KDS is built to help restaurants improve front and back of house communication, improve ticket times, and manage order flow from one central location, regardless of what the future holds."

Square KDS is especially useful for any restaurant that manages a high volume of orders across multiple channels and wants a modern solution to replace paper tickets. "Customers are ordering in more ways than ever before," said Albert Borrerro, owner of the Sandbar Sports Grill in Cutler Bay, Florida. "Between increased delivery orders, in-store pickups, and now the gradual return of indoor dining, our kitchen staff was getting overwhelmed by managing order flow. Square KDS has helped us to improve order efficiency, speed, and most importantly reduce sunk costs due to remakes or refunds."

In addition to providing better connection between cooks and customers, and improving order efficiency, Square KDS also provides restaurant owners with increased insight into their business. Ticket timers allow restaurants to stay ahead of the dinner rush, and kitchen performance reports show how long stations are taking to complete orders, resulting in faster, more accurate performance across the board.

Because every restaurant is different, Square KDS also allows restaurant owners to customize ticket layouts and text sizes based on their kitchen's unique needs and route specific items to different stations quickly and efficiently, helping to manage kitchen flow in real-time.

U.S. sellers using Square for Restaurants Plus can get started on Square KDS now with a risk free, 30 day trial. The Square for Restaurant's Plus plan starts at $60 per location, per month, with the option to add an unlimited number of KDS devices at no extra charge.

Square KDS is just the latest product we've built to help restaurant sellers continue serving their customers this year. Every business has different needs, and with Square, sellers can fulfill orders however it makes the most sense for their business - whether that's via curbside pickup, local delivery, on-demand delivery through delivery partners, or self-serve ordering through QR codes.

To hear more from Square about additional resources and updates on Square products, please reference our COVID-19 resource hub.

