Square Financial Services Unveils Grant Initiative In Partnership With The Community Foundation Of Utah

Square Financial Services today launches the 21 Squared Grant Initiative in partnership with the Community Foundation of Utah. The grant program will award microgrants of $2,100 to 21 501(c)(3) nonprofits throughout Utah focused on community development efforts that align with Square Financial Services' core values and priorities for community reinvestment.

"Smaller nonprofits have experienced acute disruption throughout the pandemic and we're introducing our first grant program with them in mind," said Lew Goodwin, CEO of Square Financial Services. "Microgrants enable us to provide fast, direct financial support to nonprofits, empowering them to use the funds as they see fit to best spearhead change in their communities. We're honored to support and deepen our connections with organizations that are striving to break down barriers and expand access to underserved groups."

"Our partnership with Square Financial Services to support Utah nonprofits engaged in vital community development work is core to our mission," said Alex Eaton, Chief Executive Officer of the Community Foundation of Utah. "Nonprofits, especially small ones, are often integral organizations to the communities they serve, and we're thrilled to continue supporting the critical work they undertake through this new grant program."

In alignment with Square's purpose of economic empowerment, the 21 Squared Grant Initiative is intended for nonprofits in Utah that engage in community development work focused on one of the following areas:

Small business development

Affordable housing

Reentry support and entrepreneurship

Financial capability and wellness

The call for applications for the 21 Squared Grant Initiative begins today and eligible nonprofits can apply until the deadline on December 31. A judging committee from Square Financial Services will work with the Community Foundation of Utah to review and assess applications. The winning organizations will be announced in January, 2022.

For more information about the application process, please visit www.utahcf.org/be-a-partner/21-squared-grant-initiative

