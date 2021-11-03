SQ3000 Multi-Function System For AOI, SPI And CMM Designed For Advanced Applications. (Photo: Business Wire)

CyberOptics® Corporation (NASDAQ: CYBE), a leading global developer and manufacturer of high-precision 3D sensing technology solutions, received two 2021 Mexico Technology Awards in the categories of Inspection for its SQ3000+™ Multi-Function system for...

CyberOptics® Corporation (CYBE) - Get CyberOptics Corporation Report, a leading global developer and manufacturer of high-precision 3D sensing technology solutions, received two 2021 Mexico Technology Awards in the categories of Inspection for its SQ3000+™ Multi-Function system for AOI, SPI and CMM, and Metrology for its WX3000™ Metrology and Inspection System. The awards were announced during a ceremony that took place Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021 at SMTA International in Minneapolis, MN.

WX3000 Metrology and Inspection System for Wafer-level and Advanced Packaging. (Photo: Business Wire)

The SQ3000+ Multi-Function system for inspection and metrology is an extension of the multi-award-winning SQ3000 platform deemed best-in-class, that not only conducts AOI and SPI, but uniquely delivers in-line, full coordinate measurement (CMM) data in seconds, not hours. The new SQ3000+ offers a combination of unmatched high accuracy and high speed with an even higher resolution Multi-Reflection Suppression™ (MRS™) sensor that inhibits reflection-based distortions caused by shiny components and surfaces.

The SQ3000+ all-in-one system is specifically designed for high-end applications including advanced packaging, mini-LED, advanced SMT for medical, military, aerospace and advanced electronics, 008004/0201 SPI, socket metrology and other advanced CMM applications.

"Whether it's for wafer-level and advanced packaging, mini LEDs, or other evolving next-generation applications, the need for high performing metrology and inspection is increasing," said Dr. Subodh Kulkarni, President and CEO, CyberOptics, "We're honored to receive 2 awards for the best-in-class, superior performance of our latest 3D MRS sensor technology-based systems that enable our customers to recognize significant improvements in yields, throughput and processes."

The 3 µm NanoResolution MRS sensor integrated into CyberOptics' WX3000 Metrology and Inspection system provides sub-micrometer accuracy on features as small as 25µm. MRS rejects spurious multiple reflections from shiny and specular surfaces of solder balls, bumps and pillars, allowing highly accurate metrology and inspection of these critical packaging features. Fast, complete 100% 3D/2D inspection and bump metrology can be conducted with throughput greater than 25 wafers (300mm) per hour, at speeds 2-3X faster than alternative solutions.

The Mexico Technology Awards acknowledge the latest innovations available in Mexico produced by OEM manufacturing equipment and materials suppliers during the last 12 months. For more information, visit www.mexicoems.com/mta-awards.

About CyberOptics

CyberOptics Corporation ( www.cyberoptics.com ) is a leading global developer and manufacturer of high-precision 3D sensing technology solutions. CyberOptics' sensors are used for inspection and metrology in the SMT and semiconductor markets to significantly improve yields and productivity. By leveraging its leading-edge technologies, the Company has strategically established itself as a global leader in high precision 3D sensors, allowing CyberOptics to further increase its penetration of key vertical markets. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, CyberOptics conducts worldwide operations through its facilities in North America, Asia and Europe.

