SPYR Technologies Highlighted In New Research After Entering Sales & Revenue Phase, Partnering With Amazon, Walmart, EBay

NEW YORK, NY, May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPYR Technologies (OTC Pink: SPYR) and its wholly owned subsidiary, the Internet of Things (IoT) company, Applied MagiX Inc., are highlighted in new research that focuses on the company's aggressive pivot into the technology industry and its businesslike approach as the two companies segued from the acquisition of Applied MagiX, to advancing their product development and sales strategy, to identifying and launching its first smart home products for purchase, to gaining a presence on 3 online retail giants, to generating sales & revenue—all in the span of about 5 months.

After a careful review of the company's pro-growth acquisition strategy, its entrance into the multi-billion-dollar smart home market via acquisition, its partnerships with retail giants Amazon, Walmart and eBay, its efforts to quickly drive products to market, and its expeditious move to the revenue-generating phase of the company's life cycle, Stock Market Media Group (SMMG), a news & media, research and content development IR firm, announces that it has initiated coverage with the release of a new report on SPYR Technologies.

SPYR is currently invested in growing a portfolio of technology companies through strategic acquisitions and/or acquiring products that will ideally operate in the smart home, IoT, and artificial intelligence markets. Its first acquisition, Applied MagiX, a registered Apple developer headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California, is engaged in developing its own signature line of Apple HomeKit products and accessories while offering consumers sourced Apple HomeKit, Apple CarPlay, and Apple WATCH products and accessories to generate revenue immediately while development progresses on its own branded proprietary products.

SPYR is a low-float stock with only 73-million tradeable shares in the float, which has allowed the company's share price to easily rise to between $0.80 - $1.00 + on several occasions. The company's share structure combined with its aggressive pro-growth strategy and its proactive approach to move from acquisition to generating sales and revenue, represents an ideal ground-floor opportunity for new and current investors looking to accumulate shares of the company.

About SPYR Technologies

SPYR Technologies is a technology company that, through its subsidiary, Applied MagiX Inc., develops and resells Apple ecosystem compatible products with an emphasis on the growing multi-billion-dollar smart home market. SPYR continues to identify and target acquisitions that will grow its footprint in the industry and expand the products it offers consumers, including companies developing artificial intelligence and smart-technology products.

About Applied MagiX, Inc.

Applied MagiX is an Internet of Things (IoT) company headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California, with an office in Hong Kong. The company is a registered Apple developer that develops and sources Apple ecosystem compatible products with an emphasis on the growing multi-billion-dollar smart home market.

