SPX To Report Fourth Quarter And Full-Year 2020 Results And Present 2021 Financial Guidance On February 23rd

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPX Corporation (SPXC) - Get Report announced today that it will release its fourth quarter and full-year 2020 financial results after market close on Tuesday, February 23, 2021.

SPX Corporation President and Chief Executive Officer Gene Lowe and SPX Corporation Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer Jamie Harris will discuss the company's fourth quarter and full-year 2020 results and 2021 financial guidance during a conference call at 4:45 p.m. Eastern time. Those interested in participating in the conference call should dial in five minutes prior to the start of the call. The call will be simultaneously webcast via the company's website at www.spx.com and the slide presentation will be available in the Investor Relations section of the site.

Conference callDial in: 877-341-7727From outside the United States: +1 262-558-6098Participant code: 9896843

A replay of the call will be available by telephone through Tuesday, March 2 nd, 2021.

To listen to a replay of the callDial in: 855-859-2056From outside the United States: +1 404-537-3406Participant code: 9896843

About SPX Corporation: SPX Corporation is a supplier of highly engineered products and technologies, holding leadership positions in the HVAC, detection and measurement, and engineered solutions markets. Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, SPX Corporation had more than $1.5 billion in annual revenue in 2020 and over 4,500 employees in 17 countries. SPX Corporation is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "SPXC." For more information, please visit www.spx.com.

Investor and Media Contacts:Paul Clegg, Vice President, Investor Relations and CommunicationsPhone: 980-474-3806E-mail: spx.investor@spx.com

