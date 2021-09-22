Sproutly Completes Shares For Debt Settlement

Sproutly Canada, Inc. (CSE: SPR) (OTCQB: SRUTF) (FSE: 38G) (" Sproutly" or the " Company") announces that, further to its news release dated September 16, 2021, it has settled outstanding current debt (the " Debt Settlement") of the Company and the...

Sproutly Canada, Inc. (CSE: SPR) (OTCQB: SRUTF) (FSE: 38G) (" Sproutly" or the " Company") announces that, further to its news release dated September 16, 2021, it has settled outstanding current debt (the " Debt Settlement") of the Company and the Company's subsidiary, Toronto Herbal Remedies Inc., in the aggregate amount of $145,448.44 (the " Debt"), pursuant to the terms of debt settlement agreements with two arm's length creditors (the " Creditors"). In settlement of the Debt, the Company has issued an aggregate of 2,908,968 common shares in the capital of the Company (the "Settlement Shares") at a price of $0.05 per Settlement Share.

The Debt has been extinguished following the issuance of the Settlement Shares.

All securities issued in connection with the Debt Settlement are subject to a four-month and one day hold period from date of issuance under applicable Canadian securities laws, in addition to such other restrictions as may apply under applicable securities laws of jurisdictions outside Canada.

About Sproutly Canada, Inc.

Sproutly's core objective is to become the leading supplier of unique ingredients and customized formulations to the cannabis beverage and edibles market. Our water-soluble Infuz2O and BioNatural Oils will deliver revolutionary brands to international markets that are striving to produce differentiated consumer products. Sproutly's business focus is to execute on partnerships with local and globally established consumer brands to leverage their existing customer bases, further expand brand loyalty, assist with marketing, and support distribution networks to deliver this scientific breakthrough with speed and efficiency worldwide.

For more information on Sproutly, please visit: www.sproutly.ca.

