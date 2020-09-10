Sproutly Announces Shares For Debt Transaction

Sproutly Canada, Inc. (CSE: SPR) (OTCQB: SRUTF) (FSE: 38G) (" Sproutly" or the " Company") announces that it intends to settle an aggregate of $182,340 of payroll indebtedness owed to certain current and former employees for past services rendered through...

Sproutly Canada, Inc. (CSE: SPR) (OTCQB: SRUTF) (FSE: 38G) (" Sproutly" or the " Company") announces that it intends to settle an aggregate of $182,340 of payroll indebtedness owed to certain current and former employees for past services rendered through the issuance of 2,604,867 common shares at a deemed issuance price of $0.07 per share. The Company determined to satisfy the indebtedness with common shares in order to preserve its cash for working capital. The shares will be issued upon acceptance by the CSE and approval by the directors of the Company. None of the common shares issued in satisfaction of the indebtedness will be subject to any resale restrictions.

About Sproutly Canada, Inc.

Sproutly's core objective is to become the leading supplier of unique ingredients and customized formulations to the cannabis beverage and edibles market. Our water-soluble Infuz2O and BioNatural Oils will deliver revolutionary brands to international markets that are striving to produce differentiated consumer products. Sproutly's business focus is to execute on partnerships with local and globally established consumer brands to leverage their existing customer bases, further expand brand loyalty, assist with marketing, and support distribution networks to deliver this scientific breakthrough with speed and efficiency worldwide.

Forward-Looking Statements

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws or forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs regarding future events of management of Sproutly. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "occur". This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward‐looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, statements regarding the issuance of shares for debt.

These forward‐looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties and actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. These assumptions, risks and uncertainties include, among other things, that there is a resurgence of COVID-19 and the Company is not able to complete its shares for debt transaction. In making the forward looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, that the Company will be able to issue the shares for debt.

Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial out-look that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. We seek safe harbor.

